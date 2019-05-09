With reference to an announcement made public by Iceland Seafood International hf. (symbol: ICESEA) on April 1, 2019, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on First North Iceland will be increased on May 10, 2019.° ISIN IS0000026961 Company name Iceland Seafood International hf. Total share capital before the increase 2,334,680,351 (2,334,680,351 shares) Increase in share capital 1,664,583 (1,664,583 shares) Total share capital following the increase 2,336,344,934 (2,336,344,934 shares) Nominal value of each share ISK 1 Symbol ICESEA Orderbook ID 122596