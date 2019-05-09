

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BDX) or BD said that it expects full fiscal year 2019 revenues to increase 8.0 to 9.0 percent, compared to 8.5 to 9.5 percent previously communicated, due to the estimated additional negative impact from foreign currency.



The company continues to estimate full fiscal year 2019 revenues will increase 5.0 to 6.0 percent on a comparable, currency-neutral basis.



The company expects adjusted earnings per share to be between $11.65 and $11.75, resulting in growth of about 12.0 percent on a currency-neutral basis. This is a decrease from previously issued guidance of approximately 13.0 to 14.0 percent growth, and is due to recent regulatory and market pressures related to paclitaxel-coated devices. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $12.07 per share for 2019. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Including the estimated additional unfavorable impact of foreign currency, adjusted earnings per share are expected to grow about 6.0 to 7.0 percent over fiscal 2018 adjusted earnings per share of $11.01.



