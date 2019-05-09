Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 08-May-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year 366.28p revenue INCLUDING current year 373.88p revenue NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year 361.71p revenue INCLUDING current year revenue 369.31p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16