Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 08-May-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year 1890.76p revenue INCLUDING current year 1922.60p revenue NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year 1846.53p revenue INCLUDING current year 1878.37p revenue The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563