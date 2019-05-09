The company has reported declining revenues and increasing losses in its first-quarter update. A plan to reduce polysilicon production will begin in a week's time and if access to the Chinese market is not restored, a complete shutdown could be in place by the end of June.Norwegian polysilicon maker REC Silicon plans to reduce production at its U.S. Moses Lake facility, having previously warned such action may be necessary. In its first quarter financial update, the company said curtailment of production at its fluidized bed reactors (FBR) in Washington state, which have an annual capacity of ...

