Financial Highlights

Revenue increased by 13% to €151.5 million (1Q 2018: €133.8 million).

Recurring revenue 1 increased by 14% to €145.3 million (1Q 2018: €127.0 million).

Net income decreased by 28% to €8.4 million (1Q 2018: €11.7 million).

Adjusted net income 2 decreased by 41% to €7.0 million (1Q 2018: €11.9 million).

Diluted earnings per share decreased by 28% to €0.12 (1Q 2018: €0.16).

Adjusted diluted earnings per share 2 decreased by 41% to €0.10 (1Q 2018: €0.17).

Adjusted EBITDA 2 increased by 27% to €77.3 million (1Q 2018: €60.9 million).

increased by 27% to €77.3 million (1Q 2018: €60.9 million). Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 51.0% (1Q 2018: 45.5%).

Adjusted EBITDA excluding the impact of IFRS 16 2 increased by 14% to €69.3 million (1Q 2018: €60.9 million) and Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding the impact of IFRS 16 increased to 45.7% (1Q 2018: 45.5%).

Capital expenditures, including intangible assets3, were €144.1 million (1Q 2018: €96.2 million).

Operating Highlights

Equipped space increased by 3,500 square metres during the quarter to 148,300 square metres.

Revenue generating space increased by 4,000 square metres during the quarter to 119,000 square metres.

Utilisation rate at the end of the quarter was 80%.

During the first quarter, Interxion completed the following capacity additions: 2,600 sqm in Frankfurt; 300 sqm in London; and 300 sqm in Dusseldorf.

In April, Interxion acquired a 40% equity interest in Icolo Ltd., a Kenyan data centre operator.

"Interxion continues to experience strong demand in Europe, with the cloud and content platforms continuing to expand across our pan-European footprint, driving 14% recurring revenue growth in the first quarter and providing support for our ongoing expansion program," said David Ruberg, Interxion's Chief Executive Officer. "Interxion's highly-connected data centres and value-enhancing communities of interest continue to attract mission-critical and latency sensitive applications, contributing to sustainable attractive returns for our shareholders."

Quarterly Review

The implementation of International Financial Reporting Standard Leases ("IFRS 16") on January 1, 2019, had a significant impact on our reported numbers as at and for the three-month period ended 31 March 2019. While IFRS 16 had no impact on our underlying cash flows, the new accounting treatment applicable to operating leases resulted in a reduction in our reported rent expense, which had a positive impact on reported gross profit and Adjusted EBITDA. IFRS 16 also resulted in an increase in depreciation and interest charges, which had a negative impact on net income and earnings per share. In addition, the new accounting treatment under IFRS 16 impacted our balance sheet, resulting in an increase in reported liabilities, together with a corresponding increase in right of use assets, in each case, as a result of including both future lease liabilities and right of use assets on balance sheet.

Revenue in the first quarter of 2019 was €151.5 million, a 13% increase over the first quarter of 2018 and a 3% increase over the fourth quarter of 2018. Recurring revenue was €145.3 million, a 14% increase over the first quarter of 2018 and a 4% increase over the fourth quarter of 2018. Recurring revenue in the first quarter represented 96% of total revenue. On a constant currency4 basis, revenue in the first quarter of 2019 was 13% higher than in the first quarter of 2018. Neither foreign exchange movements nor the adoption of IFRS 16 had a meaningful impact on reported revenue in the first quarter of 2019.

Cost of sales in the first quarter of 2019 was €50.4 million, a 4% decrease over the first quarter of 2018 and a 12% decrease over the fourth quarter of 2018.

Gross profit was €101.1 million in the first quarter of 2019, a 25% increase over the first quarter of 2018 and a 13% increase over the fourth quarter of 2018. Gross profit margin was 66.7% in the first quarter of 2019, compared with 60.6% in the first quarter of 2018 and 61.1% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Sales and marketing costs in the first quarter of 2019 were €9.2 million, a 5% increase over the first quarter of 2018 and a 3% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2018.

General and administrative costs, excluding the items we adjust for in the determination of Adjusted EBITDA, were €14.7 million in the first quarter of 2019, a 27% increase over the first quarter of 2018 and an 18% increase from the fourth quarter of 2018.

Depreciation and amortisation in the first quarter of 2019 were €41.7 million, an increase of 41% from the first quarter of 2018 and a 21% increase from the fourth quarter of 2018.

Operating income in the first quarter of 2019 was €29.8 million, an increase of 11% from the first quarter of 2018 and a 4% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2018.

Net finance expense for the first quarter of 2019 was €16.7 million, a 46% increase over the first quarter of 2018 and a 6% increase over the fourth quarter of 2018.

Income tax expense for the first quarter of 2019 was €4.8 million, a 25% increase compared with the first quarter of 2018 and a 34% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2018.

Net income was €8.4 million in the first quarter of 2019, a 28% decrease over the first quarter of 2018 and a 5% increase from the fourth quarter of 2018.

Adjusted net income was €7.0 million in the first quarter of 2019, a 41% decrease over the first quarter of 2018 and a 10% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2019 was €77.3 million, a 27% increase over the first quarter of 2018 and a 14% increase over the fourth quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 51.0% in the first quarter of 2019 compared with 45.5% in the first quarter of 2018 and 46.1% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA excluding the effects of IFRS 16, was €69.3 million for the first quarter of 2019, a 14% increase over the first quarter of 2018 and a 2% increase over the fourth quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA margin, excluding the effects of IFRS 16, was 45.7% in the first quarter of 2019, compared with 45.5% in the first quarter of 2018 and 46.1% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Net cash flows from operating activities were €71.3 million in the first quarter of 2019, compared with €34.6 million in the first quarter of 2018 and €44.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Cash generated from operations5 was €79.9 million in the first quarter of 2019, compared with €58.1 million in the first quarter of 2018 and €76.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Capital expenditures, including intangible assets, were €144.1 million in the first quarter of 2019, compared with €96.2 million in the first quarter of 2018 and €131.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Cash and cash equivalents were €118.2 million at 31 March 2019, compared with €186.1 million at year end 2018.

Total borrowings (including lease liabilities) net of cash and cash equivalents were €1,593.9 million in aggregate at 31 March 2019, compared with €1,104.1 million at 31 December 2018. Excluding lease liabilities, total borrowings were €1,239.6 million at 31 March 2019, compared with €1,239.8 million at 31 December 2018.

During the first quarter of 2019, Interxion increased its unsecured revolving credit facility by €100 million for a total commitment of €300 million. As at 31 March 2019, no amounts had been drawn under this facility.

Equipped space at the end of the first quarter of 2019 was 148,300 square metres, compared to 128,900 square metres at the end of the first quarter of 2018 and 144,800 square metres at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. Revenue generating space at the end of the first quarter of 2019 was 119,000 square metres, compared to 104,100 square metres at the end of the first quarter of 2018 and 115,000 square metres at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. Utilisation rate, the ratio of revenue-generating space to equipped space, was 80% at the end of the first quarter of 2019, compared to 81% at the end of the first quarter of 2018 and 79% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018.

Business Outlook

Interxion today is reaffirming guidance for Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Capital expenditures (including intangibles) for full year 2019:

Revenue €632 million €647 million Adjusted EBITDA €324 million €334 million Capital expenditures (including intangibles) €570 million €600 million

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Included in these materials are certain non-IFRS financial measures, which are measures of our financial performance that are not calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS, within the meaning of applicable SEC rules. These measures are as follows: (i) Adjusted EBITDA; (ii) Adjusted EBITDA excluding the impact of IFRS 16; (iii) Recurring revenue; (iv) Revenue on a constant currency basis; (v) Adjusted net income; (vi) Adjusted basic earnings per share; (vii) Adjusted diluted earnings per share and (viii) Cash generated from operations.

Other companies may present Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA excluding the impact of IFRS 16, Recurring revenue, Revenue on a constant currency basis, Adjusted net income, Adjusted basic earnings per share, Adjusted diluted earnings per share and Cash generated from operations differently than we do. Each of these measures are not measures of financial performance under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or as a measure of liquidity or an alternative to Profit for the period attributable to shareholders ("net income") as indicators of our operating performance or any other measure of performance implemented in accordance with IFRS.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA excluding the impact of IFRS 16, Recurring revenue and Revenue on a constant currency basis

We define Adjusted EBITDA as Operating income adjusted for the following items, which may occur in any period, and which management believes are not representative of our operating performance:

Depreciation and amortisation property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (except goodwill) are depreciated and amortised on a straight-line basis over the estimated useful life. We believe that these costs do not represent our operating performance.

Share-based payments represents primarily the fair value at the date of grant of employee equity awards, which is recognized as an expense over the vesting period. In certain cases, the fair value is redetermined for market conditions at each reporting date, until the final date of grant is achieved. We believe that this expense does not represent our operating performance.

Income or expense related to the evaluation and execution of potential mergers or acquisitions ("M&A") under IFRS, gains and losses associated with M&A activity are recognised in the period in which such gains or losses are incurred. We exclude these effects because we believe they are not reflective of our ongoing operating performance.

Adjustments related to terminated and unused data centre sites these gains and losses relate to historical leases entered into for certain brownfield sites, with the intention of developing data centres, which were never developed and for which management has no intention of developing into data centres. We believe the impact of gains and losses related to unused data centres are not reflective of our business activities and our ongoing operating performance.

In certain circumstances, we may also adjust for other items that management believes are not representative of our current ongoing performance. Examples include: adjustments for the cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle or estimate, impairment losses, litigation gains and losses or windfall gains and losses.

In addition, we present Adjusted EBITDA excluding the impact of IFRS 16 for comparative purposes with regard to Adjusted EBITDA presented in periods prior to 1 January 2019, the effective date of IFRS 16.

We define Recurring revenue as revenue incurred from colocation and associated power charges, office space, amortised set-up fees, cross-connects and certain recurring managed services (but excluding any ad hoc managed services) provided by us directly or through third parties, excluding rents received for the sublease of unused sites.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA excluding the impact of IFRS 16, Recurring revenue and Revenue on a constant currency basis provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding our ongoing operational performance. These measures help us and our investors evaluate the ongoing operating performance of the business after removing the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest expense), our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortisation) and the implementation of new accounting standards. Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA excluding the impact of IFRS 16, when combined with the primary IFRS presentation of net income, provides a more complete analysis of our operating performance. Management also believes the use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA excluding the impact of IFRS 16 facilitates comparisons between us and other data centre operators (including other data centre operators that are REITs) and other infrastructure-based businesses. Adjusted EBITDA excluding the impact of IFRS 16 is also a relevant measure used in the financial covenants of our revolving credit facility and our 4.75% Senior Notes due 2025. Pursuant to the terms of our revolving credit facility and our 4.75% Senior Notes due 2025, the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for the purposes of the financial covenants contained therein is determined in accordance with IFRS as of the date of the financing agreements related thereto (June 2018) and therefore does not include the impact of IFRS 16.

A reconciliation from net income to Adjusted EBITDA and from Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA excluding the impact of IFRS 16 is provided in the tables attached to this press release. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA excluding the impact of IFRS 16 and other key performance indicators may not be indicative of our historical results of operations based on IFRS, nor are they meant to be predictive of future results under IFRS.

Management's outlook for 2019 included in this press release includes a range for expected Adjusted EBITDA, a non-IFRS financial measure, which excludes items that management believes are not representative of our operating performance. These items include, but are not limited to, depreciation and amortisation, share-based payments, income or expense related to the evaluation and execution of potential mergers or acquisitions, adjustments related to terminated and unused data centre sites, and other significant items that currently cannot be predicted. The exact amount of these items is an estimate but may be significant. Accordingly, the company is unable to provide equivalent reconciliations from the corresponding forward-looking IFRS measures to expected Adjusted EBITDA.

We present constant currency information for revenue to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than Euro are converted into Euro using the average exchange rates from the prior period rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period.

We believe that revenue growth is a key indicator of how a company is progressing from period to period and presenting constant currency information for revenue provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding our on-going operational performance because it helps us and our investors evaluate the on-going operating performance of the business after removing the impact of currency exchange rates.

Adjusted net income, Adjusted basic earnings per share and Adjusted diluted earnings per share

We define Adjusted net income as net income adjusted for the following items and the related income tax effect, which may occur in any period, and which management believes are not reflective of our operating performance:

Income or expense related to the evaluation and execution of potential mergers or acquisitions ("M&A") under IFRS, gains and losses associated with M&A activity are recognised in the period in which such gains or losses are incurred. We exclude these effects because we believe they are not reflective of our ongoing operating performance.

Adjustments related to provisions these adjustments are made for adjustments in provisions that are not reflective of the ongoing operating performance of Interxion. These adjustments may include changes in provisions for onerous lease contracts.

Adjustments related to capitalised interest under IFRS, we are required to calculate and capitalise interest allocated to the investment in data centres and exclude it from net income. We believe that reversing the impact of capitalised interest provides information about the impact of the total interest costs and facilitates comparisons with other data centre operators.

In certain circumstances, we may also adjust for other items that management believes are not representative of our current on-going performance. Examples include: adjustments for the cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle or estimate, impairment losses, litigation gains and losses or windfall gains and losses.

Management believes that the exclusion of certain items listed above provides useful supplemental information to net income to aid investors in evaluating the operating performance of our business and comparing our operating performance with other data centre operators and infrastructure companies. We believe the presentation of Adjusted net income, when combined with net income prepared in accordance with IFRS, is beneficial to a complete understanding of our performance. A reconciliation from reported net income to Adjusted net income is provided in the tables attached to this press release.

Adjusted basic earnings per share and Adjusted diluted earnings per share amounts are determined on Adjusted net income.

Cash generated from operations

Cash generated from operations is defined as net cash flows from operating activities, excluding interest and corporate income tax payments and receipts. Management believes that the exclusion of these items, provides useful supplemental information to net cash flows from operating activities to aid investors in evaluating the cash generating performance of our business.

IFRS 16 Leases

We adopted International Financial Reporting Standard 16 Leases, from 1 January 2019. Under IFRS 16, operating leases are recognized as right of use assets and lease liabilities, and certain components of revenue are recognized as lease revenue.

The impact of IFRS 16 on revenue, gross profit, operating income, Adjusted EBITDA, depreciation and amortization, net finance expense, total assets and total liabilities as reported for the first quarter of 2019 is provided in the tables attached to this press release.

About Interxion

Interxion (NYSE:INXN) is a leading provider of carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services in Europe, serving a wide range of customers through 52 data centres in 11 European countries. Interxion's uniformly designed, energy efficient data centres offer customers extensive security and uptime for their mission-critical applications. With over 700 connectivity providers, 21 European Internet exchanges, and most leading cloud and digital media platforms across its footprint, Interxion has created connectivity, cloud, content and finance hubs that foster growing customer communities of interest. For more information, please visit www.interxion.com.

1 Recurring revenue is revenue incurred from colocation and associated power charges, office space, amortized set-up fees, cross-connects and certain recurring managed services (but excluding any ad hoc managed services) provided by us directly or through third parties, excluding rents received for the sublease of unused sites.

2 Adjusted net income (or 'Adjusted diluted earnings'), Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA excluding the impact of IFRS 16, are non-IFRS measures intended to adjust for certain items and are not measures of financial performance under IFRS. Complete definitions can be found in the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section in this press release. Reconciliations of net income to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA excluding the impact of IFRS 16 and net income to Adjusted net income, can be found in the financial tables later in this press release.

3 Capital expenditures, including intangible assets, represent payments to acquire property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, as recorded in the consolidated statement of cash flows as "Purchase of property, plant and equipment" and "Purchase of intangible assets," respectively.

4 We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than Euro are converted into Euro using the average exchange rates from the prior period rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period.

5 We define Cash generated from operations as net cash flows from operating activities, excluding interest and fees paid, interest received and income tax paid.

INTERXION HOLDING NV CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (in €'000 except per share data and where stated otherwise) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Mar-31 Mar-31 2019 2018 Revenue 151,531 133,836 Cost of sales (50,394 (52,697 Gross Profit 101,137 81,139 Other income 86 Sales and marketing costs (9,154 (8,708 General and administrative costs (62,144 (45,644 Operating income 29,839 26,873 Net finance expense (16,662 (11,404 Profit before income taxes 13,177 15,469 Income tax expense (4,778 (3,812 Net income 8,399 11,657 Basic earnings per share(a) 0.12 0.16 Diluted earnings per share(b) 0.12 0.16 Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (shares in thousands) 71,867 71,437 Weighted average number of shares for Basic EPS (shares in thousands) 71,810 71,428 Weighted average number of shares for Diluted EPS (shares in thousands) 72,356 71,903 As at Mar-31 Mar-31 Capacity metrics 2019 2018 Equipped space (in square meters) 148,300 128,900 Revenue generating space (in square meters) 119,000 104,100 Utilisation rate 80 81 (a) Basic earnings per share are calculated as net income divided by the weighted average number of shares for Basic EPS. (b) Diluted earnings per share are calculated as net income divided by the weighted average number of shares for Diluted EPS.

INTERXION HOLDING NV NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS: REPORTING SEGMENT INFORMATION (in €'000 except where stated otherwise) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Mar-31 Mar-31 2019 2018 Consolidated Recurring revenue 145,279 126,962 Non-recurring revenue 6,252 6,874 Revenue 151,531 133,836 Net income 8,399 11,657 Net income margin 5.5 8.7 Operating income 29,839 26,873 Operating income margin 19.7 20.1 Adjusted EBITDA 77,277 60,876 Gross profit margin 66.7 60.6 Adjusted EBITDA margin 51.0 45.5 Total assets 2,699,089 1,788,289 Total liabilities(a) 2,048,858 1,185,128 Capital expenditure, including intangible assets(b) (144,081 (96,195 France, Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK Recurring revenue 96,864 83,455 Non-recurring revenue 4,435 4,456 Revenue 101,299 87,911 Operating income 33,312 27,634 Operating income margin 32.9 31.4 Adjusted EBITDA 61,121 47,978 Gross profit margin 67.4 61.1 Adjusted EBITDA margin 60.3 54.6 Total assets 1,885,683 1,271,899 Total liabilities(a) 616,165 265,553 Capital expenditure, including intangible assets(b) (99,624 (70,574 Rest of Europe Recurring revenue 48,415 43,507 Non-recurring revenue 1,817 2,418 Revenue 50,232 45,925 Operating income 21,008 19,602 Operating income margin 41.8 42.7 Adjusted EBITDA 32,242 27,571 Gross profit margin 71.8 67.6 Adjusted EBITDA margin 64.2 60.0 Total assets 649,091 425,392 Total liabilities(a) 205,603 88,036 Capital expenditure, including intangible assets(b) (41,586 (22,667 Corporate and other Operating income (24,481 (20,363 Adjusted EBITDA (16,086 (14,673 Total assets 164,315 90,998 Total liabilities(a) 1,227,090 831,539 Capital expenditure, including intangible assets(b) (2,871 (2,954 (a) Certain comparative figures as at 31 March 2018 have been restated compared to the amounts disclosed on Form 6-K furnished on 7 March 2018. For further details see note 2 and Note 28 of our 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements included on Form 20-F, filed with the SEC on 30 April 2019. (b) Capital expenditure, including intangible assets, represents payments to acquire property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, as recorded in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows as "Purchase of property, plant and equipment" and "Purchase of intangible assets," respectively.

INTERXION HOLDING NV NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS: ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (in €'000 except where stated otherwise) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Mar-31 Mar-31 2019 2018 Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA Consolidated Net income 8,399 11,657 Income tax expense 4,778 3,812 Profit before taxation 13,177 15,469 Net finance expense 16,662 11,404 Operating income 29,839 26,873 Depreciation and amortisation 41,678 29,559 Share-based payments 5,680 3,322 Income or expense related to the evaluation and execution of potential mergers or acquisitions: M&A transaction costs(a) 80 1,208 Items related to sub-leases on unused data centre sites(b) (86 Adjusted EBITDA(c) 77,277 60,876 France, Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK Operating income 33,312 27,634 Depreciation and amortisation 27,407 20,086 Share-based payments 402 344 Items related to sub-leases on unused data centre sites(b) (86 Adjusted EBITDA(c) 61,121 47,978 Rest of Europe Operating income 21,008 19,602 Depreciation and amortisation 10,879 7,745 Share-based payments 355 224 Adjusted EBITDA(c) 32,242 27,571 Corporate and Other Operating loss (24,481 (20,363 Depreciation and amortisation 3,392 1,727 Share-based payments 4,923 2,755 Income or expense related to the evaluation and execution of potential mergers or acquisitions: M&A transaction costs(a) 80 1,208 Adjusted EBITDA(c) (16,086 (14,673 (a) "M&A transaction costs" are costs associated with the evaluation, diligence and conclusion or termination of merger or acquisition activity. These costs are included in "General and administrative costs." (b) "Items related to sub-leases on unused data centre sites" represents the income on sub-lease of portions of unused data centre sites to third parties. This income is treated as "Other income." (c) "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-IFRS financial measure. See "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" for more information, including why we believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful, and the limitations on the use of Adjusted EBITDA.

INTERXION HOLDING NV CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (in €'000 except where stated otherwise) (unaudited) As at Mar-31 Dec-31 2019 2018 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 1,771,682 1,721,064 Right-of-use assets 463,732 Intangible assets 65,666 64,331 Goodwill 38,900 38,900 Deferred tax assets 22,887 21,807 Other investments 9,590 7,906 Other non-current assets 16,046 16,843 2,388,503 1,870,851 Current assets Trade receivables and other current assets 192,410 205,613 Cash and cash equivalents 118,176 186,090 310,586 391,703 Total assets 2,699,089 2,262,554 Shareholders' equity Share capital 7,186 7,170 Share premium 558,766 553,425 Foreign currency translation reserve 6,600 3,541 Hedging reserve, net of tax (169 (165 Accumulated profit 77,848 69,449 650,231 633,420 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 1,235,353 1,266,813 Lease liabilities 426,567 Deferred tax liabilities 17,513 16,875 Other non-current liabilities 15,238 34,054 1,694,671 1,317,742 Current liabilities Trade payables and other current liabilities 294,924 280,877 Lease liabilities 45,935 Income tax liabilities 9,070 7,185 Borrowings 4,258 23,330 354,187 311,392 Total liabilities 2,048,858 1,629,134 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 2,699,089 2,262,554

INTERXION HOLDING NV NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET: BORROWINGS AND LEASE LIABILITIES (in €'000 except where stated otherwise) (unaudited) As at Mar-31 Dec-31 2019 2018 Borrowings and lease liabilities net of cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents 118,176 186,090 4.75% Senior Notes due 2025(a) 1,188,676 1,188,387 Finance lease liabilities (IAS 17)(b) 50,374 Mortgages 50,935 51,382 Borrowings 1,239,611 1,290,143 Lease liabilities (IFRS 16)(b) 472,502 Total borrowings and lease liabilities 1,712,113 1,290,143 Borrowings and lease liabilities net of cash and cash equivalents(c) 1,593,937 1,104,053 (a) €1,200 million 4.75% Senior Notes due 2025 include a premium on additional issuances and are shown after deducting commissions, offering fees and expenses. (b) Under IFRS 16, finance lease liabilities are included in the aggregated amount of lease liabilities rather than presented separately. (c) Total borrowings and lease liabilities exclude deferred financing costs of €2.3 million as of 31 December 2018 which were incurred in connection with the €300 million Revolving Credit Facility, entered into on 18 June 2018, and deferred financing costs of €2.9 million as of 31 March 2019 relate to the Revolving Credit Facility and the increased capacity thereunder in March 2019.

INTERXION HOLDING NV CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in €'000 except where stated otherwise) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Mar-31 Mar-31 2019 2018 Net income 8,399 11,657 Depreciation and amortisation 41,678 29,559 Share-based payments 5,106 3,215 Net finance expense 16,662 11,404 Income tax expense 4,778 3,812 76,623 59,647 Movements in trade receivables and other assets (19,204 (6,194 Movements in trade payables and other liabilities 22,446 4,628 Cash generated from (used in) operations 79,865 58,081 Interest and fees paid(a) (4,865 (20,232 Income tax paid (3,659 (3,273 Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities 71,341 34,576 Cash flows from (used in) investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (140,695 (94,218 Financial investments deposits 12,594 166 Purchase of intangible assets (3,386 (1,977 Loans provided (439 (417 Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities (131,926 (96,446 Cash flows from (used in) financing activities Proceeds from exercised options 252 71 Repayment of mortgages (472 (548 Proceeds from revolving credit facilities 79,438 Principal elements of lease payments (2018: Financial lease obligation) (6,529 Transaction costs 4.75% Senior Notes (200 Transaction costs revolving credit facility (603 Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities (7,552 78,961 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 223 (239 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (67,914 16,852 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 186,090 38,484 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 118,176 55,336 (a) Interest and fees paid is reported net of cash interest capitalised, which is reported as part of "Purchase of property, plant and equipment."

INTERXION HOLDING NV NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS AND BALANCE SHEET: IFRS 16 IMPACT RECONCILIATION (in €'000) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Mar-31 Effect of Mar-31 2019 change 2019 As Reported due to IFRS 16 Excl. IFRS 16 Consolidated Recurring revenue 145,279 145,279 Non-recurring revenue 6,252 6,252 Revenue 151,531 151,531 Gross profit 101,137 6,622 94,515 Gross profit margin 66.7 4.3 62.4 Operating income 29,839 1,533 28,306 Adjusted EBITDA 77,277 7,995 69,282 Adjusted EBITDA margin 51.0 5.3 45.7 Depreciation and amortization 41,678 6,461 35,217 Net finance expense 16,662 3,079 13,583 France, Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK Recurring revenue 96,864 96,864 Non-recurring revenue 4,435 4,435 Revenue 101,299 101,299 Operating income 33,312 1,141 32,171 Adjusted EBITDA 61,121 5,128 55,993 Adjusted EBITDA margin 60.3 5.0 55.3 Rest of Europe Recurring revenue 48,415 48,415 Non-recurring revenue 1,817 1,817 Revenue 50,232 50,232 Operating income 21,008 376 20,632 Adjusted EBITDA 32,242 2,397 29,845 Adjusted EBITDA margin 64.2 4.8 59.4 Corporate and Other Operating income (24,481 16 (24,497 Adjusted EBITDA (16,086 470 (16,556 As at Mar-31 Effect of Mar-31 2019 change 2019 As Reported due to IFRS 16 Excl. IFRS 16 Consolidated Non-current assets 2,388,503 414,259 1,974,244 Current assets 310,586 (18,299 328,885 Non-current liabilities 1,694,671 371,975 1,322,696 Current liabilities 354,187 25,363 328,824 France, Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK Total assets 1,885,683 288,169 1,597,514 Total liabilities 616,165 289,314 326,851 Rest of Europe Total assets 649,091 104,238 544,853 Total liabilities 205,603 104,473 101,130 Corporate and Other Total assets 164,315 3,553 160,762 Total liabilities 1,227,090 3,551 1,223,539

INTERXION HOLDING NV NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS: ADJUSTED NET INCOME RECONCILIATION (in €'000 except per share data and where stated otherwise) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Mar-31 Mar-31 2019 2018 Net income as reported 8,399 11,657 Add back + M&A transaction costs 80 1,208 80 1,208 Reverse - Interest capitalised (1,880 (884 (1,880 (884 Tax effect of above add backs reversals 450 (81 Adjusted net income 7,049 11,900 Reported basic EPS: (€) 0.12 0.16 Reported diluted EPS: (€) 0.12 0.16 Adjusted basic EPS: (€) 0.10 0.17 Adjusted diluted EPS: (€) 0.10 0.17

INTERXION HOLDING NV Status of Announced Expansion Projects as at 9 May 2019 with Target Open Dates after 31 December 2018 CAPEX(a)(b) Equipped

Space(a) Market Project (€ million) (sqm) Schedule Amsterdam AMS10: Phases 1 3 195 9,500 4Q 2019 3Q 2020(c) Copenhagen CPH2: Phases 3 5 18 1,500 2Q 2018 4Q 2019(d) Dusseldorf DUS2: Phase 3 5 500 1Q 2019 2Q 2019(e) Frankfurt FRA13: Phases 1 2 New Build 90 4,900 3Q 2018 1Q 2019(f) Frankfurt FRA14: Phases 1 2 New Build 76 4,600 3Q 2019 4Q 2019(g) Frankfurt FRA15: Phases 1 2 New Build 137 4,900 2Q 2020 4Q 2020(h) London LON3: New Build 35 1,800 1Q 2019 3Q 2019(i) Madrid MAD3: New Build 44 2,500 2Q 2019 4Q 2019(j) Marseille MRS2: Phase 2 4 72 4,200 2Q 2018 4Q 2019(k) Marseille MRS3: Phase 1 New Build 79 2,300 1Q 2020 Paris PAR7.2: Phase B (cont.) C 47 2,500 2Q 2018 -2Q 2019(l) Stockholm STO5: Phases 2 3 19 1,200 1Q 2018 2Q 2019(m) Vienna VIE2: Phase 7 9 94 4,300 4Q 2017 2Q 2019(n) Zurich ZUR1: Phase 6 10 300 2Q 2019 Zurich ZUR2: Phase 1 2 New Build 93 3,600 3Q 2020(o) Total 1,014 48,600 (a) CAPEX and Equipped space are approximate and may change. SQM figures are rounded to nearest 100 sqm unless otherwise noted, and totals may not add due to rounding. (b) CAPEX reflects the total spend for the projects listed at full power and capacity and the amounts shown in the table above may be invested over time. (c) AMS10: Phase 1 (2,700 sqm) is scheduled to open in 4Q 2019; phase 2 (4,100 sqm) is scheduled to open in 1Q 2020, phase 3 (2,700 sqm) is scheduled to open in 3Q 2020. (d) CPH2: Phases 3 and 4 (900 sqm total) opened in 2Q 2018; phase 5 (600 sqm) is scheduled to open in 4Q 2019. (e) DUS2: Phase 3 partially opened (300 sqm) in 1Q 2019, the remaining 200 sqm is scheduled to open in 2Q 2019. (f) FRA13: Phase 1 (2,300 sqm) opened in 3Q 2018; phase 2 (2,600 sqm) opened in 1Q 2019. (g) FRA14: Phase 1 (2,400 sqm) is scheduled to open in 3Q 2019 and phase 2 (2,200 sqm) is scheduled to open in 4Q 2019. (h) FRA15: Phase 1 (2,300 sqm) is scheduled to open in 2Q 2020 and phase 2 (2,600 sqm) is scheduled to open in 4Q 2020. (i) LON3: Phase 1 (300 sqm) opened in 1Q 2019, phase 2 (600 sqm) is scheduled to open in 2Q 2019 and phase 3 (900 sqm) is scheduled to open in 3Q 2019. (j) MAD3: 1,100 sqm is scheduled to open in 2Q 2019, 700 sqm is scheduled to open in 3Q 2019, and 700 sqm is scheduled to open in 4Q 2019. (k) MRS2: Phase 2 (700 sqm) opened in 2Q and 3Q 2018; phase 3 (1,100 sqm) is scheduled to open in 2Q 2019 and phase 4 (2,500 sqm) is scheduled to open 4Q 2019. (l) PAR7.2: Phase B (cont.) (500 sqm) opened in 2Q 2018; phase C part (1,500 sqm) opened in 4Q2018 and the rest (500 sqm) is scheduled to open in 2Q 2019. (m) STO5: Phases 2-3 100 sqm opened in 1Q 2018; 300 sqm became operational in 2Q 2018; 800 sqm is scheduled to open in 2Q 2019. (n) VIE2: 2,300 sqm opened in 4Q 2017 through 3Q 2018; remaining 2,000 sqms are scheduled to open in 2Q 2019. (o) ZUR2: Phase 1 (1,700 sqm) and phase 2 (1,900 sqm) are scheduled to open in 3Q 2020.

