BENTONVILLE, Ark. -- Walmart on Track to Reduce 1 Billion Metric Tons of Emission from Global Supply Chains by 2030 Source: Walmart Inc.

MCLEAN, Va. -- Hilton Recognized as One of DiversityInc's 2019 Top 50 Companies for Diversity Source: Hilton

ZURICH -- RepRisk Integrates Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Framework Source: RepRisk

FINDLAY, Ohio -- Cooper Tire Volunteers to Conduct Tire Safety Checks May 8-24 at High Schools for National Tire Safety Week Source: Cooper Tire Rubber Company

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- U.S. Women's National Team (Soccer) Players Association and EVERFI Partner to Launch The Compassion Project Source: EVERFI, Inc. and U.S. Women's National Team Players Association

IRVING, Texas -- ExxonMobil Provides $100,000 to Support Relief Efforts in Mozambique Following Cyclone Kenneth Source: Exxon Mobil Corporation

SALISBURY, N.C. -- Food Lion Feeds Donates More than 120,000 Meals to Jump-Start Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive in the Carolinas, Delaware and Virginia Source: Food Lion Feeds

COLUMBIA, Md. -- COPT Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report Source: Corporate Office Properties Trust

SALISBURY, N.C. -- Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation Awards $315,000 in Grants to Fund Hunger-Relief Initiatives Source: Food Lion

CHICAGO -- TEKsystems' Director of Inclusion and Diversity to Moderate "Successful IT Careers Await-Don't Fall for the Myths" Breakout Session at Women in Tech Midwest Summit Source: TEKsystems

SALISBURY, N.C. -- Food Lion Feeds Honors Local Food Banks, Community Leaders and Associates Committed to Hunger Relief at Fourth Annual Feedy's Awards Source: Food Lion

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- Step up for Health and Step up for Kids Participate in the 3rd Annual UHCCF Steppin' Up for Kids Walk May 6-June 15 Source: UnitedHealthcare Children's Foundation

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario -- Makers of SYLVANIA Light Bulbs and Be the Light Campaign Launch "Who Lights up Your World?" Contest Source: LEDVANCE LLC

