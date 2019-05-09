

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Duke Energy Corp (DUK) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $900 million, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $620 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to $6.16 billion from $6.14 billion last year.



Duke Energy Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): . vs. $899 Mln. last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.21 -Revenue (Q1): $6.16 Bln vs. $6.14 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.80 to $5.20



