

9 May 2019



OneSavings Bank plc



(the 'Company')



Results of Annual General Meeting (AGM)



Results of the proxy voting for the 2019 AGM held on Thursday, 9 May 2019.



All resolutions were passed by the requisite majority on a poll; resolutions 1 to 9 as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 10 to 14 as special resolutions.



The following proxy votes were cast in respect of the AGM resolutions:



+---------------------+-----------+------+----------+----+-----------+-------+---------+ | | | | | | |% of | | | | | |Total | | |issued | | | |Total votes| |votes | |Total votes|share |Votes | |Ordinary Resolutions |For |% |Against |% |cast |capital|withheld | +-------+-------------+-----------+------+----------+----+-----------+-------+---------+ | 1 |To receive | | | | | | | | | |the Report | | | | | | | | | |and Accounts |202,506,602| 99.99| 16,379|0.01|202,522,981| 82.61%| 287,136| +-------+-------------+-----------+------+----------+----+-----------+-------+---------+ | 2 |To approve | | | | | | | | | |the | | | | | | | | | |Remuneration | | | | | | | | | |Report |184,483,824| 91.42|17,322,608|8.58|201,806,432| 82.32%|1,003,684| +-------+-------------+-----------+------+----------+----+-----------+-------+---------+ | 3 |To declare a | | | | | | | | | |dividend |202,810,118|100.00| 0|0.00|202,810,118| 82.73%| 0| +-------+-------------+-----------+------+----------+----+-----------+-------+---------+ | |To elect | | | | | | | | |4(a) |Sarah Hedger |202,804,521|100.00| 2,742|0.00|202,807,263| 82.73%| 2,855| +-------+-------------+-----------+------+----------+----+-----------+-------+---------+ | |To re-elect | | | | | | | | |4(b) |John Graham | | | | | | | | | |Allatt |202,803,833|100.00| 3,430|0.00|202,807,263| 82.73%| 2,855| +-------+-------------+-----------+------+----------+----+-----------+-------+---------+ | 4(c)|To re-elect | | | | | | | | | |Eric Anstee |202,800,830|100.00| 1,473|0.00|202,802,303| 82.72%| 7,815| +-------+-------------+-----------+------+----------+----+-----------+-------+---------+ | 4(d)|To re-elect | | | | | | | | | |Rodney Duke |193,388,421| 95.36| 9,418,842|4.64|202,807,263| 82.73%| 2,855| +-------+-------------+-----------+------+----------+----+-----------+-------+---------+ | 4(e)|To re-elect | | | | | | | | | |Margaret | | | | | | | | | |Hassall |202,804,286|100.00| 2,977|0.00|202,807,263| 82.73%| 2,855| +-------+-------------+-----------+------+----------+----+-----------+-------+---------+ | 4(f)|To re-elect | | | | | | | | | |Mary McNamara|185,527,886| 91.49|17,257,026|8.51|202,784,912| 82.72%| 25,205| +-------+-------------+-----------+------+----------+----+-----------+-------+---------+ | 4(g)|To elect | | | | | | | | | |David | | | | | | | | | |Weymouth |192,646,212| 95.00|10,147,873|5.00|202,794,085| 82.72%| 16,033| +-------+-------------+-----------+------+----------+----+-----------+-------+---------+ | 4(h)|To re-elect | | | | | | | | | |Andrew | | | | | | | | | |Golding |202,254,286|100.00| 2,977|0.00|202,257,263| 82.50%| 552,855| +-------+-------------+-----------+------+----------+----+-----------+-------+---------+ | 4(i)|To re-elect | | | | | | | | | |April | | | | | | | | | |Talintyre |201,338,661| 99.43| 1,148,256|0.57|202,486,917| 82.60%| 323,201| +-------+-------------+-----------+------+----------+----+-----------+-------+---------+ | 5 |To appoint | | | | | | | | | |Deloitte LLP | | | | | | | | | |as Auditor |202,783,106| 99.99| 24,157|0.01|202,807,263| 82.73%| 2,855| +-------+-------------+-----------+------+----------+----+-----------+-------+---------+ | 6 |To give | | | | | | | | | |authority to | | | | | | | | | |the Audit | | | | | | | | | |Committee to | | | | | | | | | |agree the | | | | | | | | | |Auditor's | | | | | | | | | |remuneration |202,805,630|100.00| 3,488|0.00|202,809,118| 82.73%| 1,000| +-------+-------------+-----------+------+----------+----+-----------+-------+---------+ | 7 |To give | | | | | | | | | |authority to | | | | | | | | | |allot shares | | | | | | | | | |(general | | | | | | | | | |authority) |199,787,641| 98.51| 3,019,622|1.49|202,807,263| 82.73%| 2,855| +-------+-------------+-----------+------+----------+----+-----------+-------+---------+ | 8 |To give | | | | | | | | | |authority to | | | | | | | | | |allot shares | | | | | | | | | |- Regulatory | | | | | | | | | |Capital | | | | | | | | | |Convertible | | | | | | | | | |Instruments |201,959,165| 99.58| 848,097|0.42|202,807,262| 82.73%| 2,855| +-------+-------------+-----------+------+----------+----+-----------+-------+---------+ | 9 |To give | | | | | | | | | |authority to | | | | | | | | | |make | | | | | | | | | |political | | | | | | | | | |donations |193,071,382| 95.20| 9,738,136|4.80|202,809,518| 82.73%| 600| +-------+-------------+-----------+------+----------+----+-----------+-------+---------+ |Special Resolutions | | | | | | | | +-------+-------------+-----------+------+----------+----+-----------+-------+---------+ | 10 |To give | | | | | | | | | |authority to | | | | | | | | | |disapply pre-| | | | | | | | | |emption | | | | | | | | | |rights |202,782,246| 99.99| 25,017|0.01|202,807,263| 82.73%| 2,855| +-------+-------------+-----------+------+----------+----+-----------+-------+---------+ | 11 |To give | | | | | | | | | |authority to | | | | | | | | | |disapply pre-| | | | | | | | | |emption | | | | | | | | | |rights | | | | | | | | | |(acquisitions| | | | | | | | | |and specified| | | | | | | | | |capital | | | | | | | | | |investments) |196,946,383| 97.11| 5,860,879|2.89|202,807,262| 82.73%| 2,855| +-------+-------------+-----------+------+----------+----+-----------+-------+---------+ | 12 |To give | | | | | | | | | |authority to | | | | | | | | | |disapply pre-| | | | | | | | | |emption | | | | | | | | | |rights - | | | | | | | | | |Regulatory | | | | | | | | | |Capital | | | | | | | | | |Convertible | | | | | | | | | |Instruments |201,934,061| 99.57| 873,201|0.43|202,807,262| 82.73%| 2,855| +-------+-------------+-----------+------+----------+----+-----------+-------+---------+ | 13 |To give | | | | | | | | | |authority to | | | | | | | | | |re-purchase | | | | | | | | | |shares |201,976,333| 99.61| 798,838|0.39|202,775,171| 82.71%| 34,946| +-------+-------------+-----------+------+----------+----+-----------+-------+---------+ | 14 |To authorise | | | | | | | | | |the convening| | | | | | | | | |of a general | | | | | | | | | |meeting other| | | | | | | | | |than an AGM | | | | | | | | | |on not less | | | | | | | | | |than 14 clear| | | | | | | | | |days' notice |199,008,011| 98.13| 3,802,107|1.87|202,810,118| 82.73%| 0| +-------+-------------+-----------+------+----------+----+-----------+-------+---------+



NOTES: 1. 'Total Votes For' include votes recorded as at the discretion of the appointed proxy. 2. The 'vote withheld' option was provided to enable shareholders to refrain from voting on any particular resolution. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the calculation of the proportion of the vote 'For' and 'Against' a resolution. 3. At the date of the AGM the issued share capital of the Company was 245,155,033 ordinary shares. 4. The full text of the resolutions is detailed in the Notice of Meeting to be found on the Company website www.osb.co.uk



Copies of the special business resolutions passed at the AGM have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and will shortly be available for inspection at the UK Listing Authority's National Storage Mechanism which is located at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM



The announcement date for the trading update date will be aligned with the publication of the OSB circular and prospectus relating to the proposed combination with Charter Court Financial Services Group plc.



About OneSavings Bank plc



OneSavings Bank plc began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. OSB is a specialist lending and retail savings group authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority.



OSB primarily targets market sub-sectors that offer high growth potential and attractive risk-adjusted returns in which it can take a leading position and where it has established expertise, platforms and capabilities. These include private rented sector Buy-to-Let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding lines and asset finance. OSB originates organically through specialist brokers and independent financial advisers. It is differentiated through its use of high skilled, bespoke underwriting and efficient operating model.



OSB is predominantly funded by retail savings originated through the long- established Kent Reliance name, which includes online and postal channels, as well as a network of branches in the South East of England. Diversification of funding is currently provided by access to a securitisation programme and the Term Funding Scheme.



