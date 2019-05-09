

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Health care provider LHC Group Inc. (LHCG) reported better-than-expected Q1 profit.



The company's Q1 net income was 18.8 million or $0.60 per share versus $4.99 million or $0.28 per share last year.



Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders increased to $30.7 million or $0.98 per share from $11.3 million or $0.63 per share in the first quarter of 2018.



Net service revenue was $502.5 million, compared with $291.0 million in the first quarter of 2018.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.89 per share on revenue of $512.45 million. Analysts' estimate typically exclude certain special items.



This Lafayette, Louisiana-based company specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States.



Towing and recovery equipments maker Miller Industries Inc. (MLR) reported strong results for the fourth quarter.



Net income in the fourth quarter of 2018 was $10.8 million, or $0.95 per share, an increase of 16.2%, compared to $9.3 million, or $0.81 per share, in the prior year period.



Net sales were $180.0 million, an increase of 12.7%, compared to $159.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2017.



Jeffrey Badgley, Co-Chief Executive Officer, stated, 'Performance in the fourth quarter continued to be strong, with year-over-year revenue growth of 12.7%. Revenue growth continues to benefit from increases in production capacity, as well as a favorable economic environment...'



This Ooltewah, Tennessee-based company provides transport trailers for moving various vehicles for auto auctions, car dealerships, leasing companies, and other related applications. It markets its products under the Century, Vulcan, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Chevron, Eagle, Titan, Jige, and Boniface brands.



Etsy Inc. (ETSY) reported upbeat results for the fourth quarter.



The company reported Q4 net income of $41.2 million or $0.32 per share compared to $44.7 million or $0.36 per share last year.



Revenues for the quarter increased to $200.0 million from $136.2 million generated in the same period of last year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.14 per share on revenue of $170.06 million. Analysts' estimate typically exclude certain special items.



'Our strong financial performance in the fourth quarter and full year of 2018 reflect the successful execution of our product, engineering, and marketing efforts during the period,' said Rachel Glaser, Etsy, Inc. Chief Financial Officer. 'We grew and strengthened our business, returned capital to stockholders, and finished the year in a strong cash position enabling continued growth investments.'



For fiscal 2019, the company expects revenue in the range of about $779 million - $797 million, representing a y-o-y growth of 29%-32%. Analysts look for revenue of $792.42 million for 2019.



This Brooklyn, New York-based company operates Etsy.com, an online market place for buyers and sellers to sell goods primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany.



Matrix Service Co. (MTRX) reported upbeat Q3 results, and narrowed its fiscal 2019 financial guidance.



The company's Q3 net income was $8.9 million or $0.33 per share compared to a net loss of $5.2 million or $0.19 per share in the third quarter of fiscal 2018.



Consolidated revenue was $358.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, compared to $245.6 million in the same period of the prior fiscal year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.26 per share on revenue of $350.2 million. Analysts' estimate typically exclude certain special items.



FY19 Outlook



The company narrowed its fiscal 2019 revenue guidance to between $1.375 billion and $1.425 billion and earnings per share to between $0.90 and $1.10. Analysts estimate earnings of $0.94 per share and revenue of $1.38 billion for fiscal 2019.



This Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally.



