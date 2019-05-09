

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter, Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) on Thursday affirmed its earnings guidance for the full year 2019.



For fiscal 2019, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in the range of $4.80 to $5.20 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.93 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



'We will continue to execute our long-term strategy to generate cleaner energy, modernize the energy grid and expand natural gas infrastructure to deliver value for customers and investors,' said Lynn Good, Duke Energy chairman, president and CEO.



