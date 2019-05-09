Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2019) - Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CDB) (OTCQB: CDBMF) ("Cordoba" or the "Company") is today providing this update regarding its exploration activities at the Alacran copper-gold deposit, located within the 100%-owned San Matias copper-gold project in Colombia.

Cordoba announces the suspension of diamond drilling operations at Alacran due to potential security concerns raised by Company personnel and contractors after receiving demands and threats. The security and safety of the Company's employees, contractors and the local communities is of the highest importance and the suspension of operations will continue until the satisfactory completion of an investigation by the authorities.

The Company has had discussions with the National government, the local authorities and the Colombian military to resolve the issue in a timely manner. The National government and the local authorities have offered their continuing support to reinstate operations as soon as possible. The Company thanks the authorities for their assistance and the armed forces for their continuing presence pursuant to a formal military cooperation agreement to ensure the safety of the employees and contractors of the Company and the local communities.

The Company will update the market when there is further material information.

