

Ireland's consumer prices rose at a faster rate in April, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 1.7 percent year-on-year in April, following a 1.1 percent increase in March.



The biggest increase was in the housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels by 4.7 percent in April. Prices for restaurants and hotels and in transport grew by 3.7 percent each and those in alcoholic beverages and tobacco rose 2.4 percent.



While, prices decreased in furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance by 3.6 percent, and in communications by 3.3 percent. Prices of clothing and footwear, and miscellaneous goods and services fell by 1.1 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively, in April.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in April, slower than 0.8 percent in the previous month.



The harmonized index or consumer prices, or HICP, which is meant for EU comparison, rose 1.7 percent annually in April, after a 1.1 percent rise in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, HICP climbed 0.4 percent, following a 0.8 percent increase in March.



