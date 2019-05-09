

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM, BAM-A.TO) on Thursday reported a decline in profit and funds from operations or FFO for the first quarter.



The company's net income for the quarter attributable to shareholders declined to $615 million or $0.58 per share from $857 million or $0.84 per share in the year-ago period.



Funds from operations or FFO for the quarter also decreased to $1.05 billion or $1.04 per share from $1.17 billion or $1.16 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues for the quarter grew to $15.21 billion from $12.63 billion in the same period last year.



The company's board also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share, representing US$0.64 per annum, payable on June 28, 2019 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on May 31, 2019. The Board also declared the regular monthly and quarterly dividends on its preferred shares.



