Exela Technologies, Inc.: Exela Showcases Recently Announced Exela Smart Office at TNW Conference

Exela's technology product demonstrations to highlight Smart Office EMEA launch

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, May 09, 2019, was created to optimize the workplace through its integrated technology products, focused on automating processes and enhancing user experience in the modern office environment.



TNW will mark Exela's official launch of Smart Office in EMEA, building on strong progress in a region that in 2018 saw 55% growth in business and a new presence in five European countries. Exela also recently announced the opening of a new innovation centre at the Shard building, in London, in conjunction with the creation of a new business strategy team headquartered in Amsterdam. The strategy team will be at TNW to host demonstrations at Exela's booth, which will feature a full complement of Smart Office technology products, including intelligent lockers and kiosks, smart sensors, and a full range of cloud-based Smart Office solutions.

"Exela's new Smart Office suite of products is the next generation of interconnected, forward-looking workplace technology," said Vitalie Robu, President EMEA. "Our team is excited to attend TNW and showcase how Smart Office will enhance employee and visitor experience, optimize space and energy usage, and streamline daily processes with Exela's suite of workplace technologies."

TNW brings together international technology executives and top-tier investors consisting of 17,500 daily attendees and 3,500 companies from all over the world. Hosted by The Next Web , TNW will feature booth demonstrations, roundtable discussions, and keynote addresses from a host of industry experts. Learn more about the event here: https://thenextweb.com/conference .

