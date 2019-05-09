Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2019) - Young Mining Professionals ("YMP") is pleased to announce the continuation of the YMP Scholarship Fund in 2019/2020. The Fund's mandate is to attract young Canadians to the resource exploration and mining industry by supporting their academic studies in mining-related post-secondary programs. Young Mining Professionals would like to thank its funding partners listed below, as these scholarships are only made possible through their generous support.

YMP Scholarship Fund donates 100% of its receipts to students via this scholarship program. The Fund is a registered charity which is eligible to offer tax receipts to its donors. Individuals or corporations who would like to support or create a scholarship are encouraged to contact us directly at toronto@youngminingprofessionals.com.

The 2019 YMP Scholarship Fund includes:

The Peter Munk Scholarship

A $10,000 scholarship in partnership with Barrick Gold as well as an interview for an internship with Barrick will be awarded to a student who embodies Peter Munk's entrepreneurial spirit.

The Agnico Eagle Perseverance/Kajussissimainarniq Scholarship

A $10,000 scholarship in partnership with Agnico Eagle as well as an interview for an internship with Agnico will be awarded to a Nunavut Inuit student pursuing a career in mining.

Orefinders Mining Innovation Scholarship

A $4,000 scholarship in partnership with Orefinders Resources Inc. to an exceptional Canadian university student who demonstrates the vision for change in the mining industry via an innovative technical solution.

The Woman in Mining Scholarship sponsored by IAMGOLD

One $4,000 and one $1,000 scholarship funded by IAMGOLD will be provided to two exceptional women enrolled in mining-related programs via an innovative one-page creation.

The Student in Mining Scholarship Sponsored by Yamana Gold

One $4,000 and one $1,000 scholarship funded by Yamana will be provided to two extraordinary aspiring industry professionals enrolled in mining-related programs via an innovative one-page creation.

The Atlantic Canadian Student in Mining Scholarship Sponsored by Anaconda Mining

One $4,000 scholarship funded by Anaconda Mining will be provided to a tech-savvy student of mining who makes an impressive prediction for the future.

The Northern Miner Scholarship

$5,000 scholarship funded by the Northern Miner to an individual with a vision for the future and a passion for putting pen to paper. The best submitted essay will have an opportunity to be published in an issue of The Northern Miner.

How to Apply to the YMP Scholarship Fund:

Scholarships will be awarded to students who are pursuing a career in the mining industry and are enrolled in mining-related programs (earth sciences, mining engineering, etc.) for the 2019/2020 academic year at Canadian universities. The deadline to apply for all scholarships is August 31, 2019, at midnight. Winners of all scholarships will be announced on September 30, 2019.

Each scholarship is unique and requires individual applications. Applicants will be considered based on their academic achievement, their extracurricular involvement, and their submissions demonstrating their creativity, perseverance, innovative ideas and commitment to a career in mining. A strong entrepreneurial spirit is needed in Canada's exploration and mining industries, and these scholarships recognize the qualities that are integral to developing mines and building mining and exploration companies.

For full details on how to apply, please click here.

Best of luck to all students!

YMP Scholarship Funding Partners

These scholarships have been made possible by the generosity of Barrick Gold Corporation, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, IAMGOLD Corp, Yamana Gold, Anaconda Mining, The Northern Miner and Orefinders Resources Inc.

About YMP

YMP is a growing association of mining professionals with chapters based in Vancouver, Toronto, Sudbury and Montreal, London, UK, Perth, Brisbane and Johannesburg that shares the goal of advancing the global profile and leadership of the mining industry. Our four chapters have thousands of followers including a diverse mix of young mining professionals with a wide variety of skills and education. Our followers are typically well educated and experienced individuals under the age of 40.

YMP was established to assist participants in obtaining the skills, support and knowledge to successfully advance their careers, develop a network of contacts within the industry and identify career and mining-related investment opportunities. YMP facilitates these objectives through networking and social events, as well as high-profile guest speaker events throughout the year.

For more information on YMP, its chapters, the YMP Awards, YMP events and Career Connect, please visit our website at www.youngminingprofessionals.com or email us at toronto@youngminingprofessionals.com.

