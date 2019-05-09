

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $141 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $357 million, or $1.50 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $2.26 billion from $2.24 billion last year.



Cheniere Energy Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $141 Mln. vs. $357 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.54 vs. $1.50 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.28 -Revenue (Q1): $2.26 Bln vs. $2.24 Bln last year.



