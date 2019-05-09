

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ameren Corp (AEE) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $191 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $151 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.9% to $1.56 billion from $1.59 billion last year.



Ameren Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $191 Mln. vs. $151 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.78 vs. $0.62 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.68 -Revenue (Q1): $1.56 Bln vs. $1.59 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.15 to $3.35



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX