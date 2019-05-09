

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Ahead of the scheduled U.S.- China trade talks in Washington, shares are on a negative trend. Initial trading on U.S. Futures Index point to a broadly lower opening for Wall Street. Global markets are following a down trend.



President Trump continued to slam China and said he is decided to raise trade tariff.



Asian shares finished mostly lower, while European shares are trading in the red.



Cab hire company Uber will debut on Wall Street on Friday and will reveal its price for its shares today.



As of 7.41 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 185 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 19.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were falling 65.75 points.



The U.S. major averages ended Wednesday mixed. The Dow inched up 2.24 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 25,967.33, the Nasdaq fell 20.44 points or 0.3 percent to 7,943.32 and the S&P 500 dipped 4.63 points or 0.2 percent to 2,879.42.



On the economic front, the Commerce Department's International Trade for March will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $50.2 billion, compared to deficit of $49.4 billion in the prior month.



The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be published at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 215K while it was 230K in the previous week.



Producer Price Index - Final Demand for April will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.3 percent, while it grew 0.6 percent in the previous month.



Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver opening remarks at the 'Renewing the Promise of the Middle Class' Federal Reserve System Community Development Research Conference in Washington, DC at 8.30 am ET.



Wholesale Trade data for March will be released at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month, the Inventories were up 0.2 percent.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the change was up 123 bcf.



Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will deliver a speech about economic outlook and monetary policy at the Louisiana Bankers Association's 119th Annual Convention and Exposition in New Orleans, LA, with audience Q&A at 10.45 am ET.



Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans will give remarks at the Community Development Research Conference: 'Renewing the Promise of the Middle Class' in Washington DC at 1.15 pm ET.



30-year Bond Auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



The Fed Balance Sheet for the week is expected at 4.30 pm ET. In the previous week, the level was $3.890 trillion.



The Fed Money Supply for week is scheduled at 4.30 pm ET. The M2 weekly change was a deficit of $22.9 billion.



Asian shares tumbled on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite index fell 42.80 points or 1.48 percent to 2,850.95 amid heightened trade tensions while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index tumbled 2.39 percent to 28,311.07.



China's consumer price inflation rose to a six-month high in April, while producer price inflation increased at the fastest pace in four months.



Japanese shares fell for the fourth straight session to hit a six-week low. The Nikkei average dropped 200.46 points or 0.93 percent to 21,402.13, its lowest level since March 29. The broader Topix index closed 1.38 percent lower at 1,550.71.



Australian markets eked out modest gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 26.20 points or 0.42 percent to 6,295.30 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 25.50 points or 0.40 percent at 6,377.30.



European shares are trading lower. CAC 40 of France is down 61.00 points or 1.13 percent. DAX of Germany is losing 93.97 points or 0.78 percent. FTSE 100 of England is declining 16.80 points or 0.24 percent. Swiss Market Index is down 63.73 points or 0.67 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is slipping 1.01 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX