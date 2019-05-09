EXCHANGE NOTICE 9.5.2019 STRUCTURED BONDS STRUCTURED BONDS LISTING ON 10.5.2019 2 structured bonds issued by Danske Bank A/S will be listed on HEL Retail Structured Products as of 10.5.2019. Please find structured bond identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 TIEDOTE 9.5.2019 LAINAT LAINOJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 10.5.2019 2 lainaa otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 10.5.2019 HEL Retail Structured Products -markkinasegmentille. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Danske Bank A/S. Lainojen perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=724327