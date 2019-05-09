Cobalt 27 to Participate in the Cobalt Institute Conference and S&P Global Platts Metals Outlook Summit

TORONTO, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

TSX Venture: KBLT

OTCQX: CBLLF

FRA: 27O

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. ("Cobalt 27" or the "Company") (TSXV: KBLT) (OTCQX: CBLLF) (FRA: 27O), a battery metals streaming and royalty company offering direct exposure to cobalt and nickel, integral elements in key technologies of the electric vehicle and energy storage markets, today announced its participation in the following conferences:

Cobalt Institute Annual Conference

Cobalt 27, a member of the Cobalt Institute, will be attending the 2019 Cobalt Institute Annual Conference , to be held May 15-16 , in Hong Kong . The Cobalt Institute, the leading cobalt trade association whose members include the largest automotive and lithium-ion battery manufacturers and suppliers, promotes the responsible sourcing and use of cobalt in all forms. Justin Cochrane , President and COO, and Martin Vydra , Head of Strategy, Cobalt 27, will be attending one-on-one meetings during the conference and interested member parties are invited to contact the Company directly to arrange a meeting.

Cobalt 27, a member of the Cobalt Institute, will be attending the , to be held , in . The Cobalt Institute, the leading cobalt trade association whose members include the largest automotive and lithium-ion battery manufacturers and suppliers, promotes the responsible sourcing and use of cobalt in all forms. , President and COO, and , Head of Strategy, Cobalt 27, will be attending one-on-one meetings during the conference and interested member parties are invited to contact the Company directly to arrange a meeting. S&P Global Platts Metals Outlook Summit

Anthony Milewski , Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the panel discussion The Clash of the Titans on Thursday May 16, 2019 , at 3:15 pm BST , as part of The Age of Battery Metals program at the Inaugural S&P Global Platts Metals Outlook Summit to be held in London , UK.



Cobalt 27 has been named by S&P Global Platts as a finalist for the prestigious 2019 Global Metals Awards, an annual program honoring companies dedicated to achieving excellence in the metals industry. Cobalt 27 was selected as a finalist in the following four categories: Rising Star Company, Industry Leadership Nonferrous Metals, Deal of the Year, and CEO of the Year.

About Cobalt 27 Capital Corp.

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. is a leading battery metals streaming company offering exposure to metals integral to key technologies of the electric vehicle and energy storage markets. The Company owns physical cobalt and a 32.6% Cobalt Stream on Vale's world-class Voisey's Bay mine,? beginning in 2021. Cobalt 27 is undertaking a friendly acquisition of Highlands Pacific which is expected to add increased attributable nickel and cobalt production from the long-life, world-class Ramu Mine. The Company also manages a portfolio of 11 royalties and intends to continue to invest in a cobalt and nickel focused portfolio of streams, royalties and direct interests in mineral properties containing battery metals.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

For further information please visit the Company website at www.cobalt27.com or contact:



Betty Joy LeBlanc, BA, MBA

Director, Corporate Communications

+1-604-828-0999

info@cobalt27.com

