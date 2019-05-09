Biotech Stocks: Global Revenues for Ophthalmology Market Projected to Reach $26 Billion by 2022

PALM BEACH, Florida, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the baby boomer generation ages, there is an increased need no a demand by these aging patients to avert vision and blindness problems that come with aging. An industry report GBI Research stated that the Ophthalmology global markets are projected to grow to $26 billion in 2022. That same report said: "Ophthalmology is a therapy area that deals with the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of diseases associated with the eyes and visual system. Most eye disorders occur over a long period of time, and are initially asymptomatic or cause only a slight decrease in vision. However, over time this becomes quite marked." Another industry source added: "Innovations and exciting developments have boomed in ophthalmology over the last few decades. As a result of all the hard work, progression of diseases such as age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema that lead to poor vision and even blindness, can now be halted. Active Healthcare companies in the markets this week include: Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI), BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM), ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY), Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI), PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT).

The article continued with "Many academic institutes and biotech companies initiated the research and development of gene and other advanced medical therapies for severe ocular diseases leading to severe visual disability or blindness. Currently, many gene therapy products are being developed preclinically and evaluated in trials for hereditary or genetically linked severe ocular diseases like retinal dystrophies, achromatopsia, retinoschisis, choroideremia, and age-related macular degeneration. But also, other innovative approaches, not on DNA but on RNA level, like RNA editing with antisense oligonucleotides, are under development for Leber's congenital amaurosis and Usher syndrome."

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) BREAKING NEWS: Guardion Health Sciences, an ocular health sciences and technologies company that develops, formulates and distributes condition-specific medical foods and testing technologies supported by evidence-based protocols, today announced the results of a study from research scientists at the Western University College of Optometry to clinically evaluate the visual benefits of the Company's micronized liquid formula Lumega-Z as compared to the AREDS 2 softgel supplement in individuals with retinal drusen and at risk of developing Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD).

Dr. David Evans, Ph.D., Guardion's Chief Science Officer, commenting on the results of the study, stated, "We are pleased to present for the first-time clinical data showing the beneficial effects of our liquid lipid-based formula Lumega-Z as compared to the AREDS 2 softgel supplement. This data supports numerous clinical reports that we have showing substantial clinical improvements in patients who switched from the AREDS 2 softgel to Lumega-Z. This data also extends the important work conducted by the National Eye Institute emphasizing the importance of nutritional therapy in combating the growing epidemic of vision loss from Age-Related Macular Degeneration." Read this and more news for Guardion Health at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-ghsi/





BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) a medical device company developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to address an unmet technology need for the electrophysiology (EP) marketplace, recently announced that the Company conducted patient cases using the PURE EP System at Indiana University School of Medicine. The cases were conducted under the leadership of Prof. John M. Miller, M.D. and Dr. Mithilesh K. Das, MBBS.

"We found that the clarity of the signals made a great difference in the confidence with which we could continue applying ablation energy to an abnormal pathway that was in the region of the normal conduction system; BioSig technology allowed us to see a clear signal from the normal conduction pathway during ablation that was obscured by noise on our standard recordings. It was a jaw-dropper!" commented Prof. M. Miller, M.D.

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) recently announced that the company's MRIdian MRI-guided radiation therapy system will be featured at the Annual Meeting of the European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology (ESTRO), with a number of presentations and posters highlighting MRIdian research and clinical experience. The ESTRO meeting will be held April 26-30 in Milan, Italy.

MRIdian MRI-guided radiation therapy offers continuous, high-quality soft tissue visualization and automated beam-gating to improve the accuracy and precision of cancer treatment. The significant interest around MRIdian is reflected in more than 25 MRIdian presentations and posters accepted as part of ESTRO's Scientific Sessions. These abstracts were submitted by MRIdian users from around the world.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving outcomes for patients with anemia, with an initial focus on end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and chronic kidney disease (CKD), recently announced the commencement of commercial sales of Dialysate Triferic in the United States.

Triferic is a novel therapeutic platform for the treatment of anemia that replaces ongoing iron losses by a process similar to that of normal iron metabolism. Triferic is the first and only FDA-approved iron replacement therapy indicated to maintain hemoglobin levels in hemodialysis patients. Its unique and physiologic mechanism of action, excellent safety profile, and potential pharmacoeconomic benefits offer healthcare providers a new alternative in the treatment of anemia in hemodialysis-dependent CKD patients.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) recently announced that Translarna (ataluren) has been granted marketing approval from the Brazilian National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) under rare diseases procedure, for the treatment of ambulatory children five years and older with Duchenne muscular dystrophy caused by a nonsense mutation. Patients now can have access to a treatment that targets the underlying cause.

"The regulatory approval from the Brazilian authorities will accelerate access to Translarna for the many patients who have been waiting for treatment," stated Eric Pauwels, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Americas of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. "We are committed to working quickly to make Translarna available to all patients in Brazil who may benefit."

