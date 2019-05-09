The share capital of Onxeo S.A. has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 13 May 2019 in the ISIN below. ISIN: FR0010095596 ------------------------------------------------------------ Name Onxeo ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume before change: 50,689,965 shares (EUR 12,672,491.25) ------------------------------------------------------------ Change: 4,126,423 shares (EUR 1,031,605.75) ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume after change: 54,816,388 shares (EUR 13.704.097) ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: EUR 0.25 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: ONXEO ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 101775 ------------------------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=724335