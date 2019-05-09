AB Traction: Interim report January - March 2019

Period January - March

Profit after taxes amounted to MSEK 112 (36), distributed as follows: Active holdings, listed MSEK 29 (29). Active holdings, unlisted MSEK 0 (2). Financial investments MSEK 85 (7).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 7.58 (2.45).

Net asset value per share amounted to SEK 186 (178).

Net asset value per share increased by 4 (1) percent.

Events after the end of the period under review

The change in value, including dividend income on listed holdings since 31 March, amounts to MSEK 110 as of 8 May.

For additional information, please contact:

Petter Stillström, CEO, Tel: +46 (0)8-506 289 00

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 2.30 p.m., CET on May 9, 2019.

