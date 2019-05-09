

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. PPI for April, weekly jobless claims for the week ended May 4 and trade data for March are due at 8:30 am ET Thursday. Ahead of these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback recovered against the yen, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.



The greenback was worth 109.82 against the yen, 1.0176 against the franc, 1.1194 against the euro and 1.2996 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.



