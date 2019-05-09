Edison Nation, Inc.: Edison Nation Reports Preliminary Unaudited First Quarter 2019 Revenue Growth of Over 68% to $5.7 Million

Growth Driven by Successful Product Launches and Efficiencies Across Platform

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2019 / Edison Nation, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDNT), a full-service product development and marketing company, has reported preliminary unaudited financial results for the first quarter end March 31, 2019.

Edison Nation is expecting Q1 2019 revenues to increase by over 68% to $5.7 million, compared to Q1 2018 revenues of $3.4 million. This increase is primarily due to the consolidation of several businesses acquired in the second half of 2018, as well as several successful Q1 2019 products launches.

The Company's 2019 anticipated financial results are preliminary and based on the most current information available and are subject to the completion of the financial statements. The Company anticipates releasing its financial and operations results via a press release and 10-Q on May 15, 2019.

'The strong first quarter growth highlights the success of product launches and the integration of our end-to-end product solution into one cohesive platform,' said Chris Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer of Edison Nation. 'To that end, we have consolidated all businesses into three operating units which allows us to leverage each distinct area of focus. These units focus on idea development, product launches and sales optimization.'

'We spent 2018 building the engine and believe that we are well positioned to create significant value for our shareholders. As we move throughout 2019, we anticipate leveraging our unique platform at an accelerated pace, which will allow us to bring products to market at light speed and grow sales across all channels.' concluded Ferguson.

