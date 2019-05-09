

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits pulled back by less than expected in the week ended May 4th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.



The Labor Department said initial jobless claims dipped to 228,000, a decrease of 2,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 230,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to drop to 220,000.



Last Friday, the Labor Department released a separate report showing employment jumped by much more than expected in the month of April, with the unemployment rate dropping to its lowest level in nearly fifty years.



