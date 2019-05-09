

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) released a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $75.46 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $62.37 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $74.58 million or $0.51 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to $745.16 million from $716.80 million last year.



Vishay Intertechnology Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $74.58 Mln. vs. $63.68 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.51 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $745.16 Mln vs. $716.80 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $700 to $740 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX