

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Reflecting a continued jump in energy prices, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing producer prices increased in line with economist estimates in the month of April.



The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand rose by 0.2 percent in April after climbing by 0.6 percent in March. The uptick in prices matched expectations.



Excluding the jump in energy prices and a modest drop in food prices, core producer prices inched up by 0.1 percent in April after rising by 0.3 percent in March. Economists had expected core prices to edge up by 0.2 percent.



