Businesses Search for Innovative Breakthroughs in Software Services

NEW YORK, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the present-day, technology has become the driving force for virtually every industry. As a result, innovative technologies have revamped many industries and shaped them into what they are today. In particular, the cloud computing industry has become a major global sector and is primarily comprised of three main segments: infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), platform-as-a-service (PaaS), and notably, software-as-a-service (SaaS). SaaS is a software distribution model in which a third-party provider hosts applications. In return, the SaaS providers distribute the applications and make them available for consumers across the web. SaaS is the exterior portion that consumers see on their web page browser, however, IaaS and PaaS are the interior infrastructures that make it all possible. There are certain fundamental SaaS applications that many businesses require such as email, sales management, customer relationship management (CRM), financial management, and human resource management (HRM). Many businesses, especially smaller ones, have begun to adopt SaaS due to its flexibility and the fact that it runs on its own software within the cloud and not on another company's computers or data centers. As a result, SaaS integration reduces expenses towards hardware, maintenance, installation, and support. According to data compiled by KBV Research, the global software-as-a-service market is expected to reach USD 185.8 Billion by 2024 while accelerating at a CAGR of 21.4%. Advantego Corporation (OTC: ADGO), MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTBC), Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE: CSLT), ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV), AMERI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMERI)

Major SaaS providers offer their services in various public sectors such as media, communications, or e-commerce. However, SaaS is now expanding into the medical field as well. Medical institutions such as hospitals and clinics are leveraging SaaS in order to maintain business operations by performing simple tasks such as updating the software. Typically, vendors are responsible for guaranteeing that the product works and this can be a major benefit for medical companies with small IT teams since ensuring that the product works well with the patient can take significant time. Moreover, SaaS also allows patients to easily access the institution's technology from remote locations, allowing for more accurate data when patients are off the facility's premises. "Most of you sit in institutions that have proprietary data centers which have some sort of logic about them. Most of that logic may have been true five or ten years ago, but it isn't today," Technical Advisor and former Executive Chairman of Alphabet Inc. Eric Schmidt said before noting that his industry has much safer, more HIPAA-compliant, and easier to use cloud-based servers, according to EHR Intelligence. "The cloud is more secure. I don't want you repeating the infrastructure work that we're doing. I want you all to focus on the innovation."

Advantego Corporation (OTCQB: ADGO) earlier this week announced that, "it would unveil its medical industry portfolio of bundled products and services under the brand name of ADGO Medical at the California Dental Association's annual conference May 16-18 at the Anaheim, CA Convention Center.

The Southern California CDA is the largest dental convention in California with more than 25,000 expected to attend.

The bundled solution to debut at the CDA will allow any medical professional to educate patients through multiple digital delivery systems on various platforms made available to their practice, connecting them with multiple sources of information and offer incentives/rebates for referrals. Efficiencies are created for each medical practice because they no longer must use multiple vendors and dedicate staff time to market their practice.

'This has been underway for a number of months with some field testing, so there is great anticipation at this event for product details,' according to Advantego Director of Sales & Marketing John Gillotti. 'Our research identified the needs, priorities and price points for the specific dental provider sector,' he pointed out.

Products will include Website Development, Premium Directory Listings, Reputation Management, eLobby (interactive digital signage), Social Media Management, SEO, CRM, Email, SMS Messaging, Ringless Voicemail, Appointment Making and other functionalities within this one comprehensive software suite.

Gillotti also said: 'This technology and delivery systems produced results for Advantego in another $275 billion industry, and we have high expectations for replicating that in the healthcare field. We are branding our products for consistency, adding ongoing sales support and bolstering customer support to fulfill our commitments to our target audience as well as budgeting the necessary capital to execute. By combining Google Analytics with our own propriety solution, we believe that we now have the best digital delivery system to market and grow any medical practice.'

About Advantego Corporation: Advantego Corporation (OTCQB: ADGO) is a business solutions provider that develops stand-alone digital and enterprise software products capitalizing on niche opportunities within specific markets. The Company leverages a proprietary Intelligent Solution Platform, combining leading third-party, cutting-edge technologies with existing data and systems to deliver a turnkey, scalable and cost-effective specialized Business Process as a Service (BPaaS). The Company's products are tailored specifically to targeted industries that can be integrated with multiple software applications for large enterprises, affiliate networks and franchise operators as comprehensive, managed bundled solutions. The Company's services include product design, engineering and OEM manufacturing of hardware products and licensing and distribution of third-party proprietary software and hardware from a host of Strategic Partners. Website: www.advantego.com."

MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTBC) is a healthcare information technology company that provides a fully integrated suite of proprietary web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers. MTBC recently announced the signing of The Heights Hospital for in-patient and outpatient revenue cycle management ("RCM") services and fully customized IT solutions. MTBC integrated Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform helps our customers increase revenues, streamline workflows and make better business and clinical decisions while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. The Heights Hospital which is privately held is expected to officially open during Q2 of 2019. The Heights will serve the Houston, Texas area for both in-patient care and outpatient services. The Heights will feature 50 private rooms and most notable will be a Medical Detox Unit, Would Care Treatment and Oncology Infusion along with numerous outpatient clinics. Furthermore, the facility is building an 8,000 sq. ft Outpatient Physician Clinic with 17 treatment rooms which will be the largest physician clinic in the Heights. "We are excited for the opportunity to work with The Heights Hospital as their exclusive revenue cycle management provider," stated Al Nardi, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives. "MTBC is pleased to offer its IT expertise as the architect of a newly-created custom solution for The Heights," continued Nardi.

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE: CSLT) is on a mission to make it as easy as humanly possible to navigate healthcare and live happier, healthier, more productive lives. Recently, Castlight Health, Inc. and the National Business Group on Health released Employer Perspectives of Personalization in Digital Health, a report on the current state of personalization in digital health benefits. The report covers results from a nationwide survey of benefits leaders at large U.S. employers, on how they define, perceive, and use personalization in their employee health benefits programs. The report highlights personalization's potential to impact the employee experience, how employers are using personalization, and gaps between the potential of personalization and current use. Notably, a large majority of employers (84%) believe personalization has "high" or "very high" potential to match employees with the right health benefits and resources to meet their needs. However, most employers (71%) report they are only tapping into that potential "a little bit" or not at all. "Employers are keenly focused on benefits strategies that address rising health costs and improve the employee health experience," said Brian Marcotte, President and Chief Executive Officer, of the National Business Group on Health. "One of the most effective strategies relies on leveraging the many data resources and digital health solutions available today to offer personalized recommendations that connect employees with the right health benefits at the right time."

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV) helps the world's leading brands grow closer to their customers. ServiceSource recently announced an expansion of its existing partnership with Extreme Networks, Inc., a global provider of software-driven network technology. The engagement, which has been extended through 2020, broadens ServiceSource's opportunity to include new edge, campus and data center solutions that have been acquired by Extreme over the past two years. As part of the agreement, ServiceSource is now also executing customer loyalty and up-sell/cross-sell campaigns at touchpoints throughout the customer journey on behalf of Extreme, in addition to its previous focus on maintenance contract renewals. Extreme offers end-to-end, software-driven network solutions to more than 30,000 enterprise customers globally. With the development of its Smart OmniEdge, Automated Campus and Agile Data Center solutions portfolios, the company required a strategic partner that could rapidly deploy and execute a holistic approach to customer acquisition, engagement and retention on a global scale. Extreme will leverage ServiceSource's international coverage, technology domain expertise and pay-for-performance model to reach its goals more quickly and cost-effectively than would otherwise be possible. "Extreme Networks has prioritized customer acquisition and success as key competitive differentiators, and those are areas where our revenue delivery professionals thrive," said Christopher M. Carrington, Chief Executive Officer of ServiceSource. "This decision to grow the partnership reflects the positive outcomes we have helped Extreme achieve thus far, and we are excited for the opportunity to have an even more significant impact on Extreme's business going forward."

AMERI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMERI) is a fast-growing specialized SAP cloud, digital and enterprise services company which provides SAP services to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia, Ameri100 has offices in the U.S. and Canada. AMERI Holdings, Inc. recently announced that it had been selected by an existing client, a Fortune 500 company and provider of facilities and corporate identity services, to implement a data lake strategy powered by SAP HANA. The project will enable the client to manage its data more simply and efficiently and extract big data-driven business insights to better serve its global customer base. Ameri100 will design and develop a technical architecture to consolidate the client's disparate data sources resulting from prior acquisitions into a single repository that utilizes SAP HANA, the digital core to SAP's product portfolio that offers customers the flexibility and opportunities of managing data and running applications across multi-cloud, hybrid and on-premise environments. "This award demonstrates our continuing ability to expand our footprint within clients by leveraging our cloud and solutions teams' capabilities to achieve business improvements through digital transformation and deliver projects that are more strategic to clients' business goals," stated Ameri100 Chief Executive Officer Brent Kelton. "We were selected for our deep data lake experience by this client who is committed to turning data into business value by harnessing the power of SAP applications. We look forward to an exciting new chapter in our partnership with this client."

Media Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879

Url: www.FinancialBuzz.com