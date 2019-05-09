With compliance deadline for amendment 39-18 of the IMDG code looming, the module update makes sure stowage and segregation rules are followed, leading to safer and more efficient loading operations

Navis, the leading provider of maritime software solutions for efficient and compliant cargo and vessel performance, is announcing an upgrade to the MACS3 Loading Computer Software Dangerous Goods (DG) module to comply with the latest update of amendment 39-18 to the International Maritime Dangerous Goods (IMDG) Code. Currently, compliance of the code is optional but will become mandatory on all vessels starting January 1, 2020.

The MACS3 Loading Computer Software is setting the industry standard for container vessels and is leading the way for safer and efficient loading operations worldwide. The MACS3 DG module controls the vessel's compliancy with IMDG stowage and segregation rules and ensures the stow and segregation are in line with the vessel design according to the document of compliance. Through MACS3, users can check the DG stow together with stability and stress conditions in order to ensure a safe vessel stow. Additionally, MACS3 is intergraded with both StowMan and XVELA planning platforms to share visibility with the crew onboard.

"Due to increasing incidents on board of container vessels during recent months, the new dangerous goods segregation and stowage rules are top of mind for our customers," said, Selke Eichler, Director of Global Customer Services for Navis Carrier and Vessel Solutions. "As safety and efficiency are a top priority for Navis, we wanted to ensure that we could deliver a software in line with the new standards in a timely manner to satisfy our customers' business needs."

The IMDG code is reviewed biennially and published its latest update in 2018. The updated code includes renaming various segregation groups, new hazardous materials on the dangerous goods list, a change of stowage category for class 1 entries and an update of the emergency schedule guide, among others. Through this software upgrade, Navis MACS3 Loading Computer Software DG module will be in compliance with these new regulations starting immediately for current customers.

To learn more, visit www.navis.com.

About Navis, LLC

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world's leading terminal operators and ocean carriers. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services to enable our customers to maximize performance and reduce risk. Whether tracking cargo through a port, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis provides a holistic approach to operational optimization, providing customers with improved visibility, velocity and measurable business results. www.navis.com

About Cargotec Corporation

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2018 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 12,000 people. http://www.cargotec.com

