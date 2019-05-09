Event Will Bring Together Experts To Share Insights On Tokenized Assets The Future Of The Industry

The Security Token Academy (STA), an organization focused on covering and facilitating the evolution of the security token industry, announces its first Security Token London Meetup Kickoff Event. The event will take place on Wednesday, June 12 from 6:00 pm 9:00 pm at the 12 Hay Hill Club for an evening of networking and insightful discussion.

Fincross International, an investment banking, securities and investment management firm specializing in traditional and digital assets, is sponsoring the event. Additional sponsors are Merrill Lynch's Private Banking Investment Group and Clifford Chance, a law firm serving emerging fintech companies and leading financial institutions. Merrill Lynch and Clifford Chance are also Security Token Academy Corporate Members. Event sponsorships are still available.

"Security Token Academy's foray into London will allow us to bring great minds together on a global scale to share expert opinions, offer valuable insights and make strong connections," said Aubrey Chernick, founder of the Security Token Academy. "This event will celebrate how the security token industry continues to evolve and disrupt the financial industry, particularly in London -- one of the greatest financial capitals of the world."

Doors open at 6 pm and there will be time for networking before the first panel at 7pm. The discussion will focus on the security token revolution and industry developments. Following the panel, there will be additional time for networking. The event is free for participants, but seating is limited. For more information and to reserve a ticket, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/security-token-london-meetup-tickets-61231869169?aff=Meetup

For more information about the Security Token Academy's Corporate Membership program, click here. The Security Token Academy's new email newsletter called The Security Token Edge covers breaking news propelling the security token industry forward. Sign up for the newsletter here.

About the Security Token Academy

The Security Token Academy is the leader in covering and facilitating the security token industry and the impact of global assets on the financial industry. The Security Token Academy offers an expert series of live-online video panel discussions, expert interviews and networking events to explore the evolution of the security token industry. The Security Token Academy enables investors and security token enthusiasts to understand the new and evolving security token and crypto-based investment industries, along with the associated opportunities and pitfalls. Visit https://www.securitytokenacademy.com

About Fincross International

Fincross International is an investment banking, securities and investment management firm specialized in traditional and digital assets launching in 2019. A pioneer in fintech, Fincross International is developing and utilizing proprietary distributed ledger technology to provide a wide range of financial services and products in an open architecture to institutional, corporate, intermediary and individual clients. Founded in 2017, the firm is incorporated in Mauritius and is regulated by the Financial Services Commission (FSC). More details can be found at fincross.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190509005191/en/

Contacts:

For the Security Token Academy

John Eddy, 646-660-8648

john@goldin.com