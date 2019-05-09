Janus Henderson Investors (NYSE: JHG, ASX: JHG) ("Janus Henderson") today announced the appointment of Suzanne Cain as Global Head of Distribution. Suzanne will join Janus Henderson effective 20 May 2019. She will be responsible for the firm's global sales and product strategy for both institutional and retail channels, and will oversee global marketing and lead client service across the firm's business worldwide.

Suzanne will be a member of the Executive Committee at Janus Henderson and will be based in Denver.

Suzanne brings over 30 years' extensive global industry experience. She was most recently at BlackRock where she served as U.S. and Global Head of Institutional Clients, iShares, the largest provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) worldwide. At BlackRock, Suzanne led the firm's global client teams across sales, product consulting, portfolio construction and global markets coverage. Prior to joining BlackRock, Suzanne was Head of the Institutional Client Group and Head of Structured Credit and Structured Finance Sales at Deutsche Bank for EMEA from 2010 to 2017.

From 2004, Suzanne spent six years based in London with Morgan Stanley where her last position there was Managing Director and Head of Credit Sales, Europe and Middle East. Suzanne also had an earlier role at Deutsche Bank, where she was Managing Director and Head of Relative Value Group from 1996 to 2002.

Janus Henderson has more than 600 professionals within the firm's distribution team globally, more than 350 investment professionals across a broad spectrum of active investment capabilities and a strong global client service team.

Dick Weil, Chief Executive Officer of Janus Henderson Investors, said: "Suzanne's appointment follows an extensive review of high-calibre industry professionals. She brings deep global leadership experience, an ability to operate strategically and an excellent track record of success in product innovation, building product capabilities and leading global sales initiatives.

"As our primary focus remains on delivering exceptional client service and long-term successful investment outcomes, I am confident in Suzanne's ability as a transformative leader to continue to drive forward our new growth priorities and global distribution efforts."

About Janus Henderson Investors

Janus Henderson Group (JHG) is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, fixed income, quantitative equities, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies.

Janus Henderson has approximately US$357 billion in assets under management (at 31 March 2019), more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 28 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

