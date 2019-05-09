American Manganese Inc. Applies for Recycling Patents in Seven Countries

Filings Bring Amy's Patent Portfolio to 5 Patents in 4 Countries and 7 Filed for in 7 Countries

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2019 / Larry W. Reaugh, President and Chief Executive Officer of American Manganese Inc. ("American Manganese" or "AMY" or the "Company"), is pleased to report the Company has filed National Phase Patent Applications for the Company's flagship technology on recycling lithium-ion battery cathode materials. Seven additional countries have been selected for National Phase Applications for the Company's original PCT Application No. PCT/US2017/060794 filed with the World Intellectual Property Organization on November 9, 2017. In addition to US Patent No. 10,246,343, which was granted on April 2019, AMY has selected the following additional countries for the National Phase Applications:

1. China

2. Japan

3. South Korea 4. Europe

5. Australia

6. India 7. Canada



"The rationale for choosing these seven countries stems from the careful review of jurisdictions that will dominate the world battery materials market, in addition to interest we have received from each regarding AMY's patented RecycLiCoTM process," said Mr. Reaugh.

The Company holds patented technology in four countries for its low-grade manganese mining process and a US patent for the flagship RecycLiCoTM lithium ion battery cathode recycling process. A third technology for handing commercially collected and processed end of life lithium ion battery materials is patent pending. The Company plans to file a further PCT Patent Application in the next few weeks on technology that will enhance large scale industrial operation based on recent developments in Stages 3, 4, and 5 of the pilot testing which is underway.

STAGES 3, 4 and 5

Stages 3, 4, and 5 of the pilot plant, includes the purification and recovery of battery grade ready lithium carbonate and base metal oxides, as well as recycling of reagents and water. The Company aims to provide these high purity recycled battery materials to lithium-ion battery manufacturers with a goal of developing a circular economy through conflict-free and sustainable methods such as AMY's patented recycling technology.

According to a Bloomberg article dated May 2, 2019 (https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-05-02/tesla-manager-sees-risk-of-battery-minerals-shortage-in-future), "Booming demand for electric vehicles and insufficient investment in mines could result in a global shortage of minerals needed to manufacture rechargeable batteries in a few years' time". The Company aims to develop recycling technology that will alleviate these supply constraints in an ethical and environmentally sustainable manner while capitalizing on its suite of patented technologies.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCoTM Patented Process. The process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at battery grade purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCoTM Patented Process and become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from spent lithium-ion batteries.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/544754/American-Manganese-Inc-Applies-for-Recycling-Patents-in-Seven-Countries