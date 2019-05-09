Renforth Resources Inc.: Renforth Commences Exploration of Parbec's Surface Gold Showings Associated with Diorite Splays

PICKERING, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2019 / Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE - RFR) (OTC Pink - RFHRF) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that field exploration has commenced at Parbec. This program is expected to consist of structural mapping, sampling, and limited stripping, which will commence with an area which was stripped and channel sampled in 2017, yielding assay results which averaged 1.55 g/t Au over 9m, including 3.94 g/t Au over 1m and two other 1m channels which assayed over 2 g/t Au (results not previously released). These sample results were obtained from strongly k-spar altered and silicified felsite veins with in the sediments on the south side of the Cadillac Break and close to the diorite contact, the target area of the current program. There is also an interpreted fault within meters of the best assay results, the relationship, if any, between the fault and the presence of gold is not yet known.

It is planned that mapping and sampling will proceed south from the initial "Trenching Target Expand 2017 trench" depicted in the map above to the "Trenching Target Test Coarse Au" area, crossing the breadth of the diorite splay and into the sediments to the south, uncovering the contact area. Renforth's recent discovery of the diorite splays into the sediment included the observation that gold is present in elevated values in the sediment, the diorite body is also seen to host low grade gold, possibly associated with micro-veinlets. This program is designed to, with these first two target areas, give the geologists a good look at this environment in order to get a better understanding of how and where the gold is occurring and advance our geological model of the property and guide future exploration.

The two other targets of this program are areas where there is no drilling, and therefore no structural information. The Cadillac Break area is a quartz vein observed in a mound of outcrop, this is one of the only locations of the Cadillac Break outcropping on the property. The easternmost target area of this program is located slightly west of the ramp collar, a single grab sample returned a value of 1.04 g/t Au. Stripping and structural mapping in both these areas will be instrumental in advancing our understanding of the structures on the property, in part because there is no drilling. There are cross-cutting and oblique veining and structures on the property, a surface exposure of these structures will allow mapping and sampling to a greater degree than possible in drill core, advancing the property model.

Sample results referred to in this press release were obtained in the field by Mark Wellstead P.Geo and Francis Newton P.Geo OGQ, bagged and tagged in the field, sealed and securely transported to Laboratoire Bourlemaque where they were fire assayed for gold.

Brian H. Newton P.Geo, a qualified person pursuant to the guidelines contained in National Instrument 43-101, has approved the technical information found in this press release.

