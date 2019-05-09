Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2019) -NUGL Inc. (OTC: NUGL) (the "Company"), a social media networking platform, extensive cannabis directory, and diversified media company born in the cannabis community, is pleased to announce a Joint Venture (JV) with Mandala MD to launch NUGL MD in the coming months.

NUGL MD will provide secure online communications between a doctor and a patient for instant recommendation cards for legalized medicinal marijuana nationwide. NUGL Inc. has teamed up with Mandala MD to offer HIPAA compliant services via tele-sales and a national certified medical doctor network. https://www.mandalamd.com/nugl_md.html

"We are eager to implement our business strategy with NUGL. Patients will no longer need to pay inflated prices or travel lengthy distances to see a referring physician to obtain their medicinal marijuana certificates. Our business plan creates a safe, private and secure environment for everyone in need of their medicinal marijuana recommendation certificate. Our services will provide low cost and better access than what is currently available in the industry," stated Dr. Shah, CEO and Co-Founder of Mandala MD.

"Our Joint Venture now can provide instant access to millions of patients and offer improved, more convenient care and coaching, at lower costs while raising the bar for what is considered industry standards. Patients come first and by providing efficiencies through technology we lower the costs considerably while still maintaining a profitable business model," added Shah.

NUGL launched its BETA version of NUGL 2.0 on 4/20/2019. "The partnership between NUGL and Mandala not only expands NUGL into additional revenue streams in a multi-billion-dollar health and wellness industry, but provides a much needed service for our community. Through this JV, we will provide access to a national network of qualified physicians at the click of a button for our users," stated Esther M. Santos, CSO of NUGL.

Some certifying physicians in legalized states charge as much as one thousand dollars for a single consultation and many patients have limited options when in need of medicinal healthcare providers. NUGL MD with Dr. Shah of Mandala MD, will be the first medicinal marijuana certifying physician in the entire state of Iowa and other states according to the Department of Public Health.

About Dr. Shaw and Mandala MD

Founded in 2014 by Dr. Sayed Shah, M.D., and Farrakh Khawaja, Mandala Integrative Medicine is a forerunner in the field of integrative medicine. Dr. Shah is board certified in internal medicine, has a fellowship in integrative medicine, and has been a TEDx speaker. Mandala Integrative Medicine specializes in Integrative Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Holistic Medicine, Functional Medicine, and Preventative Medicine. Mandala's protocols are based on gut microbiome research, and medicinal marijuana research. Utilizing multiple modalities, cutting-edge diagnostic tools and a holistic approach to healing, Mandala is able to provide each patient with a uniquely personalized experience encouraging positive health outcomes.

Learn more at www.mandalamd.com. For direct contact with Mandala MD, or for press related questions, please contact Rumaisa Rahman by phone at 833-GUTWELL (488-9355) or by email at Rumaisa@mimqc.com

Instagram (IG): - https://www.instagram.com/mandala_integrative_medicine/

Facebook (FB) - https://www.facebook.com/MandalaIntegrativeMedicine

LinkedIn (LI) - https://www.linkedin.com/company/mandala-integrative-medicine---qc

Dr. Shah's TEDx talk: - https://youtu.be/ykYksIzM_pA

About NUGL

NUGL is the world's first cannabis search app built for the people, by the people. Our goal is to build the most user-friendly app experience in the cannabis industry by listening to our users and giving them what they want. NUGL is the only cannabis search app that offers equal and unbiased search results. We don't sell top-spot listings or fake reviews, so our data stays true. Use NUGL to search for genuine user-rated dispensaries, strains, doctors, lawyers, cannabis service providers, vape shops, hydro stores, brands and more. NUGL's flexible web app has no geographic limitations and can rapidly connect cannabis companies, related vertical services and users. The NUGL iOS and Android app brings a powerful cannabis search tool within reach of anyone, anytime, anywhere with the ease of a smartphone.

For more information and updates, visit one of the links below.

Instagram (IG): https://www.instagram.com/nuglofficial/

Facebook (FB) - https://www.facebook.com/nuglapp/

Twitter (TW) - https://twitter.com/nuglapp

LinkedIn (LI) - https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuglapp/

Join our Newsletter: https://nugl.us16.list-manage.com/subscribe?u=219fe8bb6995a19827c9f36cb&id=dc46712578

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include projections of matters that affect revenue, operating expenses or net earnings; projections of growth; and assumptions relating to the foregoing. Such forward-looking statements are generally qualified by terms such as: "plans", "anticipates," "expects," "believes" or similar words of like kind. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or qualified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking information. These factors are discussed in greater detail in the company's business plan and filings with the OTC Markets Group.

Contact Information:

Website: www.nugl.com

Email: info@nugl.com

Phone: (714) 383-9982

Investor Relations & Financial Media

Integrity Investor Relations

info@integrityir.com

Toll Free: (888) 216-3595

www.IntegrityIR.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44663