Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Notice of AGM

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

(an authorised closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 41352)

(the "Company")

9 May 2019

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the Fifteenth Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at Bow Bells House, 1 Bread Street, London, EC4M 9HH on Thursday, 13 June 2019, at 10.30 a.m.

A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 is available on the Company's website: http://www.slipit.co.uk and will shortly be posted to shareholders.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the documents will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism which is located at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745001

Fax: 01481 745051