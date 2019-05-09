Uniper SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Uniper SE Uniper SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung 09.05.2019 / 15:21 Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. Stimmrechtsmitteilung 1. Angaben zum Emittenten Name: Uniper SE Straße, Hausnr.: Holzstraße 6 PLZ: 40221 Ort: Düsseldorf Deutschland Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300UXRTWGIBZQ4J67 2. Grund der Mitteilung X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte X Sonstiger Grund: Rückübertragung hypothetisierter Aktien 3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Paul E. Singer Geburtsdatum: 22.08.1944 4. Namen der Aktionäre mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3. Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG 5. Datum der Schwellenberührung: 02.05.2019 6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach (Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG 7.b.2.) neu 17,84 % 0,00 % 17,84 % 365960000 letzte 6,39 % 11,45 % 17,84 % / Mittei- lung 7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN absolut in % direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) DE000UNSE018 0 65283859 0 % 17,84 % Summe 65283859 17,84 % b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG Art des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeitraum Stimmrechte Stimmrech- Instruments Verfall / Laufzeit absolut te in % % Summe % b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG Art des Fällig- Ausübungs- Barausgleich oder Stimm- Stimm- Instru- keit / zeitraum / physische rechte rechte ments Verfall Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in % % Summe % 8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden. X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen: Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %, %, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder höher höher höher (if at least (if at least (if at least held 3% or more) held 5% or more) held 5% or % % more) % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP, % % % LLC Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Hambledon, Inc. % % % Elliott 8,89 % % 8,89 % International, L.P. Maidenhead LLC % % % Wolverton % % % (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. Cornwall % % % (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. Cornwall Verwaltungs % % % GmbH Cornwall GmbH & Co. 5,001 % % 5,001 % KG Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP, % % % LLC Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Hambledon, Inc. % % % Elliott 8,89 % % 8,89 % International, L.P. Maidenhead LLC % % % Wolverton % % % (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. Cornwall % % % (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. Cornwall GmbH & Co. 5,001 % % 5,001 % KG Paul E. Singer % % % Braxton Associates, % % % Inc. Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Hambledon, Inc. % % % Elliott 8,89 % % 8,89 % International, L.P. Maidenhead LLC % % % Wolverton % % % (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. Cornwall % % % (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. Cornwall Verwaltungs % % % GmbH Cornwall GmbH & Co. 5,001 % % 5,001 % KG Paul E. Singer % % % Braxton Associates, % % % Inc. Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Hambledon, Inc. % % % Elliott 8,89 % % 8,89 % International, L.P. Maidenhead LLC % % % Wolverton % % % (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. Cornwall % % % (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. Cornwall GmbH & Co. 5,001 % % 5,001 % KG Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Asset % % % Management LLC Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Hambledon, Inc. % % % Elliott 8,89 % % 8,89 % International, L.P. Maidenhead LLC % % % Wolverton % % % (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. Cornwall % % % (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. Cornwall Verwaltungs % % % GmbH Cornwall GmbH & Co. 5,001 % % 5,001 % KG Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Asset % % % Management LLC Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Hambledon, Inc. % % % Elliott 8,89 % % 8,89 % International, L.P. Maidenhead LLC % % % Wolverton % % % (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. Cornwall % % % (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. Cornwall GmbH & Co. 5,001 % % 5,001 % KG Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP, % % % LLC Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP, % % % LLC Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. Liverpool % % % Associates, Ltd. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP, % % % LLC Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Special GP, % % % LLC Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP, % % % LLC Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Special GP, % % % LLC Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. Liverpool % % % Associates, Ltd. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP, % % % LLC Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP, % % % LLC Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. Liverpool % % % Associates, Ltd. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Special GP, % % % LLC Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Special GP, % % % LLC Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. Liverpool % % % Associates, Ltd. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership Paul E. Singer % % % Braxton Associates, % % % Inc. Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Special GP, % % % LLC Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership Paul E. Singer % % % Braxton Associates, % % % Inc. Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Special GP, % % % LLC Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. Liverpool % % % Associates, Ltd. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership Paul E. Singer % % % Braxton Associates, % % % Inc. Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership Paul E. Singer % % % Braxton Associates, % % % Inc. Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. Liverpool % % % Associates, Ltd. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Asset % % % Management LLC Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Special GP, % % % LLC Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Asset % % % Management LLC Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Special GP, % % % LLC Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. Liverpool % % % Associates, Ltd. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Asset % % % Management LLC Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Asset % % % Management LLC Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. Liverpool % % % Associates, Ltd. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP, % % % LLC Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. Warrington LLC % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Special GP, % % % LLC Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. Warrington LLC % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Braxton Associates, % % % Inc. Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Special GP, % % % LLC Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. Warrington LLC % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Braxton Associates, % % % Inc. Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. Warrington LLC % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP, % % % LLC Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Special GP, % % % LLC Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. Warrington LLC % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP, % % % LLC Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. Warrington LLC % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Asset % % % Management LLC Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Special GP, % % % LLC Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. Warrington LLC % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Asset % % % Management LLC Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. Warrington LLC % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott 13,90 % % 13,90 % International Capital Advisors, Inc. 9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

Datum 07.05.2019

09.05.2019

Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Deutschland
Internet: www.uniper.energy

ISIN DE000UNSE018
DE000UNSE1V6