Quest Patent Research Corporation Announces Listing on OTCQB

RYE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2019 / Quest Patent Research Corporation (OTCQB: QPRC), which engages in the development, acquisition, licensing, and enforcement of intellectual property rights, announced today that the Company has been approved for uplisting its common shares from the Pink Open Market to the OTCQB Venture Market.

'The listing of our common stock to the OTCQB is an exciting milestone for QPRC,' said Jon Scahill, CEO.

ABOUT QUEST PATENT RESEARCH CORPORATION

Quest Patent Research Corporation operates as an intellectual property asset management company delivering financial, strategic and legal resources for IP monetization. It partners with inventors, businesses, corporations, and law firms to fully realize the value of IP assets through its suite of value-added services.

Quest currently owns, controls or manages over 115 patents across eleven intellectual property portfolios.

To learn more about Quest visit www.qprc.com

ABOUT OTCQB VENTURE MARKET

The OTCQB Venture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. in New York City is a premier market for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing investors high-quality trading and improved market visibility to enhance trading liquidity. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards provide a baseline for financial transparency and provide more comprehensive compliance requirements. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) considers the OTCQB as an 'established public market' for determining the public market price, allowing broker dealers and their customers to more easily trade stocks that may have been previously forbidden due to the confines of the less rigorous Pink Open Market standards.

Company contact information:

Jon Scahill

Chief Executive Officer

411 Theodore Fremd Ave., Suite 206S

Rye, NY 10580-1411

(T) (888) 743-7577

(E) info@qprc.com

SOURCE: Quest Patent Research Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/544711/Quest-Patent-Research-Corporation-Announces-Listing-on-OTCQB