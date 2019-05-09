sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 09.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

36,68 Euro		-0,47
-1,27 %
WKN: 940602 ISIN: NL0000009538 Ticker-Symbol: PHI1 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,135
37,21
08.05.
36,68
36,685
16:38
09.05.2019 | 16:05
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Royal Philips: Philips Annual General Meeting of Shareholders re-appoints CEO Frans van Houten and CFO Abhijit Bhattacharya


May 9, 2018

Amsterdam, the Netherlands -Royal Philips(NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) announced that today's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) re-appointed Frans van Houten as President/CEO and member of the Board of Management, and Abhijit Bhattacharya as member of the Board of Management fulfilling the role of CFO.

The other proposals voted on at the AGM, including the re-appointment of David Pyott and the appointment Elizabeth Doherty as members of the Supervisory Board, and the distribution of a dividend of EUR 0.85 per share over 2018, were also adopted. More information about the optional dividend can be found via this link.

Additional information on the composition of the Board of Management, the Executive Committee and the Supervisory Board can be found here.

Philips' 2018 results are included in Philips' 2018 Annual Reportthat was published on February 26, 2019.

For more information about Philips' 2019 AGM, please click on this link.

For further information, please contact:

Ben Zwirs
Philips Group Press Office
Tel.: +31 6 15213446
E-mail: ben.zwirs@philips.com

Ksenija Gonciarenko
Philips Investor Relations
Tel.: +31 20 59 77055
E-mail: ksenija.gonciarenko@philips.com

About Royal Philips
Royal Philips.

Attachments

  • AGM03 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/078120bf-c372-4967-a518-79d8697f9537)
  • AGM04 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b26f5f31-26ab-425b-b1b5-2cefd331d84f)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)