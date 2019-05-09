Royal Philips: Philips Annual General Meeting of Shareholders re-appoints CEO Frans van Houten and CFO Abhijit Bhattacharya



May 9, 2018

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) announced that today's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) re-appointed Frans van Houten as President/CEO and member of the Board of Management, and Abhijit Bhattacharya as member of the Board of Management fulfilling the role of CFO.

The other proposals voted on at the AGM, including the re-appointment of David Pyott and the appointment Elizabeth Doherty as members of the Supervisory Board, and the distribution of a dividend of EUR 0.85 per share over 2018, were also adopted. More information about the optional dividend can be found via this link .

Additional information on the composition of the Board of Management, the Executive Committee and the Supervisory Board can be found here .

Philips' 2018 results are included in Philips' 2018 Annual Report that was published on February 26, 2019.



For more information about Philips' 2019 AGM, please click on this link .

