Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Keystone Investment Trust plc

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

HEADLINE: Introduction of Quarterly Dividends and First Interim Dividend

The Board has today decided to move from semi-annual to quarterly dividends in order to provide shareholders with a more attractive flow of income. The first interim dividend reflects payment of what would be two quarters under the new quarterly model. Further details will be included in the half-yearly report, which will be published tomorrow. It is expected that the total ordinary dividend for the financial year to 30 September 2019, excluding any special dividend, will be similar to, but not less than, last year's ordinary dividend.

The Board has declared an interim dividend of 24p per ordinary share which will be paid on 14 June 2019 to shareholders on the register on 17 May 2019. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 16 May 2019.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

9 May 2019