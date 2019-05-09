

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump imposed tough sanctions on Iran's metals industry to increase financial pressure on the country for which metal export is the second biggest source of income after oil.



Trump signed an executive order to this effect hours after Iran announced that it was withdrawing its commitment made in a multi-nation nuclear agreement not to enrich uranium.



The order takes steps to deny Iran revenue derived from the export of iron, steel, aluminum, and copper products, that may be used to provide funding and support for the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, terrorist groups and networks, campaigns of regional aggression, and military expansion.



With this action, the United States has imposed sanctions on Iran's top three exports - oil, petrochemicals, and metals.



The White House said the tougher sanctions were required as the Islamic regime has maintained its nuclear ambitions and continues to develop its ballistic missile capabilities and support terrorism.



It warned that Washington will aggressively enforce its sanctions, and those who continue to engage in sanctionable activity involving Iran will face severe consequences.



'Today's action targets Iran's revenue from the export of industrial metals-10 percent of its export economy-and puts other nations on notice that allowing Iranian steel and other metals into your ports will no longer be tolerated,' Trump said in a statement.



But he also said he hoped to meet Iran's leaders to work out a deal.



The latest round of US sanctions come a year after President Trump withdrew the United States from the Iran deal saying that it failed to protect American national security interests and enabled Tehran to pursue nuclear weapons.



Trump reimposed the nuclear-related sanctions that were lifted under the deal. He also reimposed sanctions on Iran's energy, shipping, and financial sectors.



Prior significant reduction exceptions given to oil sanctions on Iran were withdrawn, aiming to fully curtail its oil exports, and deny the regime its principal revenue source.



