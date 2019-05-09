Please be informed that Konsolidator A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Denmark as per 10 May 2019. Name: Konsolidator ------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: DK0061113511 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: KONSOL ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume: 14.704.546 shares ------------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 36 07 83 83 ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 0,04 ------------------------------------------------------------ ADT Value: EUR 400,000 ------------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North / 100 ------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------------------ Mic code: FNDK ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 172620 ------------------------------------------------------------ ICB-klassifikation: Code Industry ---------------- 9000 Technology ---------------- Supersector: Code Super Sector ------------------ 9500 Technology ------------------ This information is distributed by request from Certified Adviser, Kapitalpartner, Jesper Ilsøe For further information, please contact Kapitalpartner, Jesper Ilsøe on +45 89 88 78 46 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=724383