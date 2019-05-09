Manhasset Podiatry's Dr. William Levine Collecting Gently-Worn Shoes to Help Soles4Souls Fight Global Poverty

MANHASSET, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2019 / One person's unwanted shoes can help provide meaningful opportunities that many in developing nations need. Dr. William Levine has launched a shoe drive to collect (10,000) pairs of new or gently-worn shoes for Soles4Souls, a non-profit social enterprise that creates sustainable jobs and provides relief through the distribution of shoes and clothing around the world.

Between 5/1/2019 and 7/1/2019, bring your new or gently-worn shoes of any kind to 1180 Northern Blvd in Manhasset. For more information, please contact Lisa Baharestani at Northwell Health (516) 410-6650, or Lbaharesta@northwell.edu.

The donated shoes will be distributed to Soles4Souls' micro-enterprise programs that create jobs in Haiti, Honduras and other developing nations. The micro-enterprise model provides individuals the ability to start small businesses by providing a steady supply of high-quality, low-cost product. They also give a second life to unwanted shoes, keeping them out of landfills and protecting the environment.

The World Bank estimates that approximately 767 million people live on less than $1.90 per day. Many people living in extreme poverty simply do not have access to stable employment. The income generated by selling just one pair of shoes in Haiti can provide up to five meals for a family in need, whereas 30 pairs sold by an entrepreneur in Honduras can provide up to a year of schooling for a child.

Revenue generated by Soles4Souls' micro-enterprise operations funds the organization's free distribution programs. These distributions provide relief in many developing nations around the globe in times of disaster, and helps bridge the economic gap in the United States and Canada.

To host a shoe drive or find out more information, go to GiveShoes.org/Get-Involved.

About Soles4Souls

Soles4Souls disrupts the cycle of poverty by creating sustainable jobs and providing relief through the distribution of shoes and clothing around the world. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the organization repurposes product to supply its micro-enterprise, disaster relief and direct assistance programs. Since 2006, it has distributed more than 35 million pairs of shoes in 127 countries. A nonprofit social enterprise, Soles4Souls earns more than half of its income and commits 100% of donations to programs. Visit soles4souls.org for more information.

