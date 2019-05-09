Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2019) - MarijuanaStox announces publication of an article that discusses Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. (CSE: LDS) (OTC: LDSYF). The company produces cannabis-infused CannaStrips (similar to breath strips) that are not only a safer, healthier option to smoking, but also a new way to accurately meter the dosage and assure the purity of the product.

The CBD Boom is Just Getting Started

The CBD boom has been one of the most explosive stories of 2019.

More U.S. states have approved its use. Corporate America is just beginning to invest in it. Congress is pushing forward with new legislation. President Trump signed the Farm Bill into law. Cannabis M&A is picking up momentum.

We've even seen sales estimates soar. Arcview Research and BDS Analytics forecast 38% global growth in 2019 to $16.9 billion, for example. In addition, according to the Brightfield Group, worldwide CBD sales are expected to soar from $591 million in 2018 to as high as $22 billion by 2022 - a compound growth rate of 147%.

Not only has it transformed multi-billion-dollar industries including alcohol, health and wellness, cigarettes, and the retail industry, it's impacting food, too. In fact, everything from gummy bears and cookies to candy and brownies are being infused with CBD.

In addition, later this month the U.S. FDA could provide a substantial boost to cannabis stocks in weeks. In fact, on May 31, 2019, the government agency will hold its first public hearing on legalizing CBD in food and drinks, to figure out how to regulate such products.

Lifestyle Delivery Systems in Line to Benefit

In addition, Lifestyle Delivery Systems just reported that the City of Adelanto reduced the tax on Transportation, Distribution, Manufacturing, and Cannabis Testing Lab Services from 5% down to 1% voted 4 to 1 in favor of the reduction. The City council voted 4 to1 to reduce the cultivation tax from $5 per month per square foot to $0.42 cents per month, per square foot. The dispensaries tax was likewise reduced from 5% down to 3%. This decision comes in line with California voting to reduce the cannabis cultivation tax statewide. The reduction in city taxes will be a positive incentive for cannabis businesses to operate in Adelanto.

"We understand that this was a difficult decision for the city, but without the tax reduction the cannabis industry in Adelanto would have been diminished to a couple of small manufacturers. The green zone would be abandoned and property values would have evaporated to a fraction of today's values," says LDS CEO, Brad Eckenweiler.

"The Adelanto city council took the necessary steps to secure a strong and sustainable Cannabis business community here in Adelanto. The State of California is also lowering taxes to reduce the illegal, unregulated, contaminated, and pesticide-ridden grey/black market products, which have had price advantages partially due to the higher taxes." The LDS subsidiaries applaud the actions of the city council and look forward to a long a mutually beneficial future together."

For more information, visit the company's website at https://www.lifestyledeliverysystems.com

