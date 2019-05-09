

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Royal Philips (PHG) said that Annual General Meeting of Shareholders re-appointed Frans van Houten as President/ Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Management, and Abhijit Bhattacharya as member of the Board of Management fulfilling the role of Chief Financial officer.



The Meeting also approved re-appointment of David Pyott and appointment Elizabeth Doherty as members of the Supervisory Board, and the distribution of a dividend of 0.85 euros per share over 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX