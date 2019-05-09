Chubb adds senior appointments to Major Accounts team in Continental Europe

LONDON, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced the appointment of Karine Paul and Brigitte Vorrath as Global Client Executives (GCE) as the insurer continues to invest in its Major Accounts division in Continental Europe.

In their new roles, Brigitte Vorrath will have responsibilities for Germany, Austria, Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary and Russia, while Karine Paul will manage France and the Nordics, in addition to extra-regional responsibilities in the UAE and India. Switzerland will be divided between them with Brigitte managing the northern German-speaking area, while Karine looks after its southern French-speaking businesses.

Both will manage and develop relationships for existing and newly acquired Major Accounts clients and each will be responsible for driving strong account retention and business growth opportunities.

Effective immediately, Brigitte and Karine will report to Adrian Matthews, COO, Head of P&C Continental Europe and work in close collaboration with Suresh Krishnan, Head of Major Accounts Division Europe and Tina Lakickas, Head of Major Accounts Division COG on the continuing development and implementation of the GCE Practice. Karine will continue to be based in Paris and Brigitte will remain in Frankfurt.

Karine, who was most recently Major Accounts Director, France, has almost 25 years of experience working with multinational insurance companies. She first joined ACE in 1998 before returning to the business in 2012 after a stint at Zurich Global Corporate.

Brigitte has more than 18 years of experience in the international industrial insurance business. An attorney, she joined Chubb in 2009 as Major Accounts Manager. Previously she was senior key account manager for foreign projects at the in-house broker of Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide (Fraport AG.)

Adrian Matthews, COO, Head of P&C Continental Europe, said:

"The appointment of Brigitte and Karine to these newly created roles is a reflection of our commitment to further enhancing Chubb's offering to its Major Accounts clients in Continental Europe. Both are highly regarded across the industry and they will work closely with our customers and broker partners to find and create new solutions for their unique and individual needs."

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 30,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com/uk

