Auction date May 16, 2019

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Issue volume, SEK million?? 2032-06-01 3111 SE0007045745 0.125% 500

Settlement date May 20, 2019

Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on May 16 , 2019

Bid only through dealers approved by the Swedish National Debt Office

For more information, please contact:

The funding desk

+ 46 8 613 4780

fo@riksgalden.se