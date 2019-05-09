Professional Fighters League Bolsters Global Distribution Of Live Events For 2019 Season

PFL Has Opportunity to Reach 300 million+ MMA fans Across Over 150 Countries

NEW YORK, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Fighters League (PFL), the first organization ever to present MMA through a Regular season, Playoffs and Championship format, today announced it will reach fight fans around the world with live PFL events through a wide and diverse group of premier global distribution partners, starting with PFL 1 on Thursday night, May 9. Elite MMA fighters across six weight classes from 15 countries will compete in the sports-league format for a title and million-dollar payday, and fans from over 150 countries will have access to top-flight PFL MMA action.

ESPN is the exclusive home of the PFL in the United States, with all ten events in the 2019 season airing across ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+, - the leading multi-sport streaming service. TSN is the exclusive home of PFL in Canada, and Claro Sports in Mexico. PFL will air in key markets outside of North America such as Brazil, China, Germany, South East Asia, the UK and more.

"We're thrilled to grow our global reach and audience in just our second season through partnerships with premium sports networks around the world," said Peter Murray, CEO of the PFL. "These partnerships allow us to provide thrilling, high quality, differentiated MMA action to the over 300 million fight fans globally. Our roster is reflective of how global the sport is. We have fighters from 15 countries who will be carrying their flags proudly to the cage. When fans tune in, they will see their nation represented, and will be able to watch in their native language. This only builds on their passion for the sport."

Distribution partners include, but are not limited to:

North America

United States : ESPN

: ESPN Canada : TSN

: TSN Mexico : Claro Sports

Global

Africa : Fox Sports Africa

: Fox Sports Africa Brazil : DAZN

: DAZN China : Jiangsu Broadcasting Corp

: Jiangsu Broadcasting Corp Germany , Austria and Switzerland : ran Fighting/ProsiebenSat.1

, and : ran Fighting/ProsiebenSat.1 Latin America : Claro Sports

: Claro Sports New Zealand : SKY Sports

: SKY Sports Russia : MatchTV and Boets TV

: MatchTV and Boets TV South East Asia : Kix TV

: Kix TV UK: Sports Channel Network

About Professional Fighters League

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) presents MMA for the first time in the sport-season format where individual fighters control their own destiny, competing in a regular season, playoffs, and championship. PFL's differentiated format and exciting fights sparked breakout growth for the league. PFL events are Thursday nights primetime live on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

The PFL 2019 Season features elite MMA athletes across six weight classes, including the first-ever 155-pound women's division, with each fighter having two fights during the PFL Regular Season in May, June, July, and August. The top eight fighters in each weight class advance to the single-elimination PFL Playoffs in October, where fighters must fight twice and win twice in the same night to advance to the finals. PFL Championship is New Year's Eve with the winners of each title bout being crowned PFL World Champion of their respective weight class and earning $1 million. Viewers will be delivered next-gen stats never before seen in MMA through the PFL's proprietary SmartCage platform and Cagenomics technology.

PFL is backed by an investor group of sports, media, entertainment, and business titans. Watch PFL live Thursday nights in the U.S. on ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes. PFL is also available in 130 countries around the world with leading local broadcasters.