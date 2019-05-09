

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Denver has become the first U.S. city to effectively decriminalize the recreational drug popularly known as 'magic mushroom.'



An ordinance to decriminalize the use of the hallucinogenic mushrooms was put to vote in a referendum. It was passed by a razor thin majority of 50.6 percent.



The Denver Revised Municipal Code would make the use and possession of psilocybin mushrooms by persons above 21 the city's lowest law-enforcement priority.



It also prohibits the city from spending resources to impose criminal penalties for the use and possession of psilocybin mushrooms.



The new law, however, does not make it legal to buy, sell or possess the drug. It instructs police officers to treat psilocybin users as their lowest priority.



A psilocybin mushroom policy review panel will be established to assess and report on the effects of the ordinance.



As it was outlawed by the U.S. government since 1970 as a Schedule I substance, the same classification as heroin, people possessing any amount of magic mushroom could be charged with a felony and lead to jail.



Proponents of the new law point to studies that say psilocybin is not considered addictive and could be used against depression or opioid addiction.



Decriminalize Denver, an organization that is campaigning to decriminalize psilocybin use and possession in Denver, says the FDA has granted 'breakthrough therapy' status to study psilocybin-assisted treatment for treatment-resistant depression.



Preliminary studies from institutions like Johns Hopkins and New York University, UCLA, and Imperial College of London suggest that psilocybin-assisted therapy could be a revolutionary treatment for addiction to tobacco and alcohol, and depression and anxiety in cancer patients.



Colorado was one of the first two states to legalize marijuana.



